Breaking: Georgia Tech Lands Major 2025 DL Target Derry Norris
Georgia Tech lands a major defensive target after Derry Norris committed to the Yellow Jackets on Friday evening. The Yellow Jackets were able to pry Norris away from their rival Miami Hurricanes after they landed Georgia Tech target Herbert Scroggins earlier in the day.
Norris is a 6’4 270-pound defensive lineman that plays for Spruce Creek in Port Orange, Florida. Norris had a dominant junior season finishing with 70.5 tackles, 20 QB pressures, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Norris also competed in track and field throwing events and posted a 37-10.5 effort in shot put as a sophomore, per 247Sports. This year he did more running for his high school team in the 4X100 event showcasing his speed during the track season.
Norris chose between Purdue, Minnesota, Miami, and Georgia Tech. He took another official visit to Miami (June 7th), Minnesota (June 15th), and Purdue (June 21st). Norris blew up in recruiting in the month of March after receiving offers from Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas, Jackson State, Michigan State, LSU, and Florida.
As far as his recruitment with the Yellow Jackets, Norris picked up an offer last July. Even though some of the staff changed and a new defensive coordinator stepped in, Georgia Tech remained high on the Spruce Creek defensive lineman. He took an official visit to the Flats on May 31st and after the visit held the Yellow Jackets in high regard making them one of their finalists.
In terms of what he can bring to Georgia Tech, Norris is a disruptive interior defender who wins a lot of one-on-ones. He is not flashy with his moves but he doesn't need to be. Norris has mastered using his hands and dipping under offensive linemen to get into the backfield. His pursuit in the run game is excellent and he gobbles up ball carriers in an instant. Norris is great at block-shedding and not letting the ball carrier get started upfield.
Another thing to note when watching his film is that he never quits on the play. He is constantly moving and doesn’t stop until the whistle is blown. You see several plays in his Hudl film where he is chasing down the quarterback or ball carrier and making a stop. He gives his full effort every play.
Norris is the second interior defensive line commit of the 2025 class for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech also has two EDGE commits in Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian) and Andre Fuller (Grayson). Norris is another major get for the program as they continue to add to their 2025 commitments having secured 20 total commitments and 17 for the month of June.