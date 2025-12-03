Georgia Tech Pulls Off Signing Day Flip By Landing 2026 Safety Chris Hewitt Jr

Every signing class that Brent Key has been the head coach of at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have pulled off signing day flips, and today is no different. Earlier this morning, three-star safety Chris Hewitt Jr flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Georgia Tech, adding another talented DB to the signing day class. Hewitt Jr is the son of former NFL DB and Baltimore Ravens DB coach Chris Hewitt.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Hewitt Jr (5-11, 190 LBS) is the No. 461 player in the country, the No. 39 safety, and the No. 12 player in the state of Maryland. He plays his high school football at Calvert Hall College in Towson (MD).

Full Class

Jaedyn Terry, CB - Manchester (Manchester, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-3 / 175

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 27

● Notable Offers: Alabama, Louisville, Vanderbilt

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status:

Traeviss Stevenson, CB - Brooks County (Quitman, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6'1 / 180

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 28

● Notable Offers: Florida State, Auburn, Georgia

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status:

Jack, Richerson - Marist School (Atlanta, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-4 / 220

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 47

● Coach’s Quote :

● Enrollment status:

Kealan Jones, DB - Sprayberry (Marietta, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-1 / 185

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 42

● Notable Offers: Georgia, Arizona State, Auburn

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Darnell Collins, WR - Rome (Rome, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-4/ 190

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 37

● Notable Offers: Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Nathan Agyemang, TE - Kell (Marietta, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-5/230

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 40

● Notable Offers: NC State, Duke

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Jeffar Jean-Noel, WR - American Heritage (Plantation, FL)

● Height/Weight: 5-10 / 170

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 106

● Notable Offers: UCF, Kentucky, Pittsburgh

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

CJ Gamble, LB - Carrolton (Carrolton, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-0.5 / 205

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 85

● Notable Offers: Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Kansas

● Scouting Report:

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Kentrell Davis, WR - Parker (Birmingham, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-3 / 170

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 165

● Notable Offers: Vanderbilt, Memphis

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Kymani Morales, LB - American Heritage (Plantation, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-0.5/195

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 149

● Notable Offers: South Florida, UCF, Arkansas

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Amier Clarke, DL - Osceola (Kissimmee, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-2.5 / 290

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 125

● Notable Offers: Boston College, Syracuse, Rutgers

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Braylon Outlaw, LB- Pike Road (Pike Road, AL)

● Height/Weight: 6-0 / 218

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 62

● Notable Offers: Tennessee, Arkansas

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Jeremy Winston, WR - Rome (Rome, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-2 / 165

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 202

● Notable Offers: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Courtlin Heard, OT - East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-7 / 330

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 67

● Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Courtney Heard, OT- East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-6 / 290

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 70

● Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Alex Willis, DL - The First Academy (Orlando, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-3/ 250

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 126

● Notable Offers: NC State, Boston College

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Isaac Obrokta, WR - Rabun Gap (Rabun Gap, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-0/ 176

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 268

● Notable Offers: Florida State, Liberty

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Johnny Genty, P - Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6-5 / 180

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 6

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

Chris Hewitt Jr, S - Calvert Hall College (Towson, MD)

● Height/Weight: 5-11 / 190

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 39

● Notable Offers: Rutgers, Boston College

● Coach’s Quote (if available)

● Enrollment status:

More Georgia Tech Football News: