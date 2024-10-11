Breaking: Georgia Tech WR Commit Sam Turner Flips to the Auburn Tigers
The buzz about Sam Turner flipping to Auburn started a month ago and really gained traction in September. An inside source revealed to me it was a tough decision and Sam was pondering between both the Yellow Jackets and the Tigers. The Auburn recruiting staff was avidly recruiting Turner and stayed in constant communication throughout the process. It led to Turner scheduling a game day visit to the Plains to watch Auburn host Oklahoma before making his decision. The visit went well and the rest is history.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Turner is a three-star prospect and the No. 537 player in the country, the No. 86 receiver in the country, and the No. 57 player in the state of Georgia. Turner plays at Southwest Dekalb High School in Georgia.
Turner has been a key factor in the turnaround for Southwest Dekalb this season. A team that has already surpassed its win total from 2023 and looks like a playoff team. The Panthers are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Turner had been committed to the Yellow Jackets since June 9th. The Yellow Jackets had a top 20 recruiting class across all major platforms including Rivals, On3, ESPN, and 247Sports.
Don’t expect the Yellow Jackets to wait and not fill the void after the decommitment of Turner. Per sources, the Yellow Jackets will likely target another receiver in the 2025 class. Currently, the Yellow Jackets have two wide receivers committed in this recruiting cycle in Cal Faulkner and Jamauri Brice. Who they decide to target remains to be seen because they solidified their wide receiver class for the cycle and have to still be in shock after the decommitment from Turner.
This is just my opinion but I think you may see the Yellow Jackets try and target Langston Hughes WR Maurice Gleaton Jr. Gleaton is still uncommitted at the moment and is one of the fastest players in the state. He stands at 5’10 and 160 pounds and is a big play waiting to happen on offense. The reason I say Gleaton is because he has been recruited by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and he attended Georgia Tech junior day back in January. Junior Day is an important day in recruiting because it usually signifies you are a top recruit in the program’s eyes.
Gleaton is a four-time state champion winning in the 100M, 200M, 4X100M and 4X200M. Gleaton plays for one of the best teams in the state in Langston Hughes who is a state title contender in 5A. He would fit the scheme and system of the Yellow Jackets well and would add more explosiveness to an already great offense. If you love Eric Singleton Jr, then you will like Gleaton too.
It remains to be seen what the Yellow Jackets will do but it will be a great storyline to continue to watch, especially with signing day about two months away.