Commitment Day: Four-Star DL Anthony Lonon Jr Set To Announce Between Georgia Tech and Georgia
It is decision day for one of the top defensive linemen in the state of Georgia. 2026 four-star defensive tackle Anthony Lonon Jr (Clarke Central High School, GA) will decide between Georgia Tech and Georgia today at his high school. Lonon's father previously played tight end at Georgia and things seem to be trending the Bulldogs way in this recruitment, as he has picked up multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions to stay in Athens and play for Kirby Smart.
Our own Najeh Wilkins had this to say about Lonon Jr:
"According to 247Sports Composite, Lonon Jr is a four-star prospect, the No. 35 player in Georgia, the No. 35 DL, and the No. 289 nationally. He’s continued to rise in the ranks and get national attention after a stellar junior season.
London Jr burst onto the scene during his junior season, finishing with 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He is known for his ability to knife past offensive lineman and dominant in the three technique. He always positions his hands in the right way, and if you aren’t careful, he can run through with his power and strength.
Lonon Jr is a strong defensive lineman who has a standout out performance in track and field this season. He was a Georgia 5A sectional qualifier in the discus and a regional qualifier in the shot put. He finished with a 142-8 in the discus and a 43-2.5 in the shot put, displaying his power and strength."
Georgia Tech currently has three defensive linemen committed for the 2026 class in Alex Willis, Amier Clarke, and Freddie Wilson.
Here are some notes on Lonon Jr courtesy of 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks:
- "Productive, athletic, strong front-line defender who could play differing roles depending on scheme- Handful at the point of attack because of quickness and functional athleticism- Plays sudden with impressive redirecting agility in close quarters and in pursuit- Finished junior year with eight sacks and displays some rush instincts when aligned from the edge and inside alike- Gets upfield with big strides and above average bend in edge reps, which include occasional two-point snaps- Can get more consistent with hands, but flashes stack-and-shed power- Projects to the P4 level as a possible high-major defensive line with pass-rushing juice who could become a quality starter with significant long-term developmental potential"
Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 40 overall in the country and 11th in the ACC.