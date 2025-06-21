Four-Star Georgia Tech Target Lasiah Jackson Gets Prediction To Land With Another ACC School
Georgia Tech has been on a roll this week in recruiting, getting multiple commitments from 2026 targets, and now they are up to 15 total for the upcoming class. One of the top targets left on the board for the Yellow Jackets is four-star cornerback Lasiah Jackson, who plays at Lee County High School in Georgia, but he could be trending towards another ACC school. Today, Jackson received a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction to land at Stanford from Florida State insider Brendan Sonnone. Jackson has taken official visits to Georgia Tech, Stanford, Florida State, and is supposed to be at Alabama this weekend. Now, Crystal Ball predictions can always be wrong, but it could signal that the Cardinal are going to get a big commitment from one of the top players in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets have made recruiting in-state prospects a priority and losing out to Stanford would sting. Let's see what happens in the days ahead with this recruitment.
Here is the scouting report on Jackson courtesy of 247sports national analyst Hudson Standish:
"Bigger-bodied defensive back hovering around 6-foot-3, 170 pounds who could feasibly play all five positions in the defensive backfield. Emerged early on in his prep career as a two-way contributor for South Georgia power program Lee County before transitioning to a full-time role as a defensive back as a junior. Has consistently tested off the charts in combine settings. Handles man coverage assignments with ease thanks to his superb reactionary athleticism, short-area quickness, and physical gifts. Checks boxes between the ears, outstanding football IQ which routinely shows up on tape in a number of different ways. More of an opportunistic striker at this stage of his development, but will flatten ball carriers when given a runway. Ascending defensive back prospect with an all-conference caliber ceiling at the Power Four level."
Georgia Tech has been attacking the secondary in this class and already has commitments from four-star cornerback prospects Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson.
Terry (6'3 175 LBS) is the highest-rated commit in Georgia Tech's class, ranking as the No. 233 player in the country according to 247Sports, No. 20 cornerback, and No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He is one of the top talents at the position and would be a great addition to Georgia Tech's secondary, which is getting a lot of blue-chip talent. Last recruiting cycle, Georgia Tech landed four-star safety Tae Harris and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson. Terry would make the secondary stronger in the years to come.
Here is a scouting report on Terry courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:
"Lanky outside corner verified a shade over 6-foot-3, 170 pounds this offseason, with a superb combine testing profile and track and field highlighted by a 39.09 personal best in the 300m hurdles that earned him 3rd place at the 2024 GHSA 1AD2 State Meet. Top performer from the always loaded Under Armour Atlanta regional camp, will physically overpower receivers of all shapes and sizes and has the reactionary athleticism to hang in man coverage at all three levels. Exhibits ideal fluidity in his back pedal and can change directions like few others at his size. Will find the football in the air in the deep third and has the versatility to potentially play other spots in the back five. Cousin of class of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry who signed with Texas. Should be viewed as a traitsy height/weight/speed boundary cornerback with the upside to develop into an all-conference caliber player on Saturdays."