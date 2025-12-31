Report: Georgia Tech To Add Former SEC Co-Defensive Coordinator To Its Coaching Staff

While Georgia Tech has been undergoing a lot of changes with their offensive coaching staff, they are starting to see some movement with their defensive staff. After a report from On3 Sports Pete Nakos that Yellow Jackets linebackers coach Darius Eubanks and secondary coach Cory Peoples would not be returning, a hire was made for the Yellow Jackets new safeties coach.

According to multiple reports, former Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator and Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri is going to be the new safeties coach at Georgia Tech. Sunseri was the co-defensive coordinator for Florida this past season and has past coaching experience at Washington (2024) and has also spent time coaching in the NFL.

Georgia Tech is set to hire former Florida co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri as its next safeties coach, sources @Kelly_Quinlan and I for @On3sports. https://t.co/dPqZGA1Si4 pic.twitter.com/EWsLW6HMyz — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 31, 2025

Georgia Tech linebackers coach Darius Eubanks and secondary coach Cory Peoples are not expected to return in 2026, sources tell @On3sports.https://t.co/dPqZGA1Si4 https://t.co/c6m5C9FIgx pic.twitter.com/g8y9HUx5GS — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 31, 2025

Changes on the defensive side of the football are not surprising for Georgia Tech. They had one of the worst defenses in the ACC this season and they collapsed down the stretch of the 2025 season, giving up nearly 600 yards to NC State in a loss, over 500 yards to a Boston College team that finished 2-10, and another poor performance vs Pittsburgh with an ACC Championship bid on the line.

Sunseri brings experience

Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri looks on during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 6, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunseri was a very good player under Nick Saban at Alabama and has experience coaching at the highest levels of the sport.

Per his UF bio:

"Sunseri, a two-time national champion with Alabama as a safety in 2011 and 2012, served as the safeties coach at Washington during the 2024 season after spending the previous four years on the coaching staff of the New England Patriots.



In 2024 at Washington, Sunseri helped the Huskies to an appearance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The team was fifth nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 166.8 and were eighth in pass efficiency defense at 110.51.



Prior to Washington, Sunseri spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots starting as a defensive assistant in 2020 before coaching the running backs for the next three seasons.



In 2022, Rhamondre Stevenson became the first Patriot to rush for 1,000 yards in a season in six years. Stevenson also caught 69 passes, fourth in the league that year by a running back, and fourth-most in club history.



In 2021, Sunseri helped guide Damien Harris to career highs in rushing yards (929) and touchdowns (15), the latter of which tied for second in the NFL.



He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2019 when Kelly was on staff as the assistant defensive coordinator and safeties coach.



After playing three seasons at Alabama (2011-13), Sunseri was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Saints, he spent the first portion of the 2016 season with the Patriots before signing with the 49ers.



Sunseri began his coaching career at his alma mater, Alabama, as a graduate assistant, working with fellow GA and brother, Tino, and alongside his father, who was the Crimson Tide linebackers coach. Before the 2020 season, Sunseri took a job with the Patriots."

Georgia Tech has some talented young safeties in their room, with former top 50 recruit Tae Harris and freshman Fenix Felton being two guys who flashes this season.

For Georgia Tech to take the next jump as a program, they are going to need to be better on the defensive side of the football at all positions. Sunseri has a chance to help pull Georgia Tech in that direction as Brent Key heads into his fourth season as the head coach.

