Four Star LB Cole Crawford Commits To Georgia Tech

The trend continues for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who add another blue-chip prospect to the roster. The latest commit is four-star linebacker Cole Crawford from Cartersville, Georgia.

The recruitment heated up after the Yellow Jackets were able to have Crawford schedule his OV to Georgia Tech instead of Kentucky. Things continued to build from there, with the official visit and his ultimately decision on Tuesday to stay home and play in Atlanta.

Crawford is a highly productive linebacker for the 4A powerhouse in the state of Georgia. He finished his junior season with 55 tackles, five QB hurries, four tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and an interception. He had one of his best games in the season finale against Kell, finishing with 13 tackles in the 48-21 defeat.

The ideal position for Crawford will be a Mike linebacker at the next level. His ability to fill the box and the gaps in the run game makes him an ideal player to run the defense over the next few years. He also has a knack for diagnosing plays before they happen, which is one of his specialties when you check out the film.

Crawford is also underrated in coverage and has the athleticism to guard tight ends and running backs in the open field. He is one of the more complete linebackers you will find who has excellent leadership and qualities to be an elite linebacker at the collegiate level.

What does it mean for Georgia Tech?

The Yellow Jackets officially have a top-25 class after the latest pledge. According to Rivals Recruiting Rankings, Georgia Tech is the No. 25 class and the No.5 class in the ACC with six blue-chip prospects. It is by far one of the best classes in the Coach Key era and rivals the 2025 class. The only difference is that this class has more depth than the 2025 class. The 2025 cycle was very top-heavy, with one five-star and multiple four-stars. While this class doesn’t have a five-star prospect, it has plenty of blue-chip prospects with starter potential and star potential. This class is one of the best defenses that you can ask for from the top down. When you look at safety, defensive line, and linebacker. The only missing piece is cornerback, and the Yellow Jackets are in a good position with several players for those positions.

It is quite the turnaround for Georgia Tech, which just a few weeks ago only had three commits. Now they have a top class and room to move up with a couple more recruits potentially on the way.