Georgia Tech a Finalist For Three-Star WR Isaiah Mizell Who Is Set To Commit July 10th
Georgia Tech is a finalist for three-star WR Isaiah Mizell who is set to announce his decision on Wednesday, July 10th. His top four schools include Arizona, Kansas State, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.
Mizell held a total of 15 offers before narrowing down his top schools. In terms of what he did on the football field, Mizell was electric for Boone. He finished his junior year with 49 catches for 1,057 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. Those 22 touchdowns set a school single-season record. According to 247Sports Composite, Mizell is ranked as the No. 128 player in Florida, the No. 159 WR, and the No.1001 player nationally.
When you roll the tape, you can see the speed on the field for Mizell. Not only is he a deep ball threat who can get behind the defensive with his quick releases off the line and speed.
He is also great at taking short hitches, slants, and screen passes for touchdowns. There is not a lot of shake and bake when he touches the ball instead Mizell makes one cut and then he is headed up the field and turns on the afterburners.
Mizell picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on April 1st. He was on campus for an official visit on the June 7th-9th weekend, an important weekend for the Yellow Jackets. After that weekend the Yellow Jackets landed six recruits from that weekend alone including Sam Turner, Dalen Penson, Kevin Peay, Connor Roush, Fenix Felton, and Jamauri Brice.
In terms of how he would fit the Yellow Jackets scheme, he would likely be featured in the slot and perhaps in the kick return game however it could be a case where he is used all over the field. Georgia Tech would likely use his speed and route-running ability to win one-on-ones in single coverage and be a reliable playmaker in the middle of the field. In the return game, he would be a great asset in helping the Yellow Jackets flip the field and create good field position for a dynamic offense. In his junior season, Mizell took two kick returns for touchdowns.
If Mizell commits to Georgia Tech, he would be the fourth wide receiver commit of the 2025 class joining Turner, Brice, and Cal Faulkner.