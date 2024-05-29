Georgia Tech A Finalist To Land Top EDGE Rusher From Christian Brothers (MO)
Georgia Tech EDGE target Triston Abram has announced his top eight schools including Indiana, Kansas State, California, Kansas, Memphis, Boston College, Kent State, and Georgia Tech.
According to 247sports Composite, he is rated as the No. 14 player in Missouri, No. 79 EDGE, and No. 1088 player nationally. In his junior season, Abram finished with 66 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass breakups.
When I got a chance to see him a little over a month ago at the Under Armour Nashville camp, I was impressed. A thing that stands out about his game is that he has a full gamut of moves he uses in order to be disruptive. The 6’4 225 pound EDGE used spin moves, dips, quickness, and great hands throughout the reps. He won the majority of the reps and gave the lineman trouble throughout. Abram put on such an impressive performance that he was named DL MVP at the camp.
When you watch his high school tape, you see Christian Brothers playing him at multiple positions. On the inside against centers and guards, he uses his violent hands and moves to get past opposing interior linemen with ease. He is also great at stuffing the run. On the edge, he is too quick for opposing tackles. His first step is so potent it is hard for them to adjust. When he doesn’t get there after the initial rush, Abram has great pursuit and continues until he gets the quarterback or ball carrier on the ground. He is also good at containing the edge if he is one-on-one with an opposing ball carrier.
Abram helped lead Christian Brothers to the state championship final and an 11-3 record in 2023. He also won a state championship during his sophomore season in 2022.
Right now he has official visits set up with Kansas State, Boston College, and Memphis, per his X account. In terms of Georgia Tech, Abram took a visit to campus on March 14th and left with an offer the next day. Georgia Tech has done enough in the past few months to keep Abram’s interest in the program as they are one of his finalists. Another thing to note is that if the Yellow Jackets land his commitment, it would be the second defensive lineman in this class.
Before narrowing down his decision he held 17 total offers. Offers included Memphis, UCONN, Kansas State, Boston College, Toledo, Indiana, Ohio, Ball State, Navy, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Cincinnati, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Kent State, and Lindenwood University.