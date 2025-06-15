Georgia Tech CB Commit Traeviss Stevenson Donned A Four Star In 247Sports Ranking Update
After the Yellow Jackets finished with the No. 3 class in the ACC and a top 25 class overall last cycle, they are looking to recreate some of that same magic. Georgia Tech received a slight boost after Traeviss Stevenson was upgraded to a four-star prospect per 247Sports. His new ranking is a 90 overall prospect, the No. 23 safety, and the No. 27 player in Georgia.
Here is a detailed scouting report and some things Stevenson accomplished as a junior.
“Stevenson plays both ways for Brooks County, who was the state runner-up in 2024 losing to eventual state champion Bowdon. On offense, he finished his season with 29 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he was even better and was the third-leading tackler for the Trojans finishing with 74 tackles. Stevenson also finished with 10 pass deflections, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had multiple games this past season where he finished with double-digit tackles. One of his best games came against Irwin County where Stevenson finished with 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His big breakout game came in the season opener against Cook, where he finished with two interceptions, showcasing his ballhawk ability. Stevenson is rated as a three-star prospect per Rivals.”
A key thing to watch for Yellow Jackets fans is the official visit coming up next weekend to Georgia. The Bulldogs have already flipped a cornerback in this cycle in Caden Harris, who was committed to a rising SEC team in the Vanderbilt Commodores. Georgia Tech will have to fend off in-state rival and land the talented blue-chip prospect.
If everything remains the same, this would be the second consecutive cycle that the Yellow Jackets have landed two blue-chip defensive back prospects. In the 2025 class, it was Dalen Penson and Tae Harris who were headliners for an elite class. The other four-star prospect in this class is Jaedyn Terry. Cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones and defensive backs coach Cory Peoples have done a magnificent job at recruiting the backend, not only in-state but also out-of-state prospects. It has the Yellow Jackets in position to have one of the best secondaries not only in the ACC but in the country, with the array of talent Georgia Tech has at its disposal.