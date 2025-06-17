Georgia Tech EDGE Target Dre Quinn Sets Commitment Decision For June 19th
It’s a big couple of days ahead for the Georgia Tech program in regards to its 2026 class and landing major projects. RB target CJ Givers is set to commit at 12:30 PM today at his high school, Fellowship Christian.
On Tuesday morning, it was announced via On3 that Dre Quinn would announce his decision on June 19th between these schools: Georgia Tech, Texas, Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, and Notre Dame. Quinn visited Georgia Tech early in the spring he official and the Yellow Jackets saw a nice bump and surge after he took an official visit.
At the time, he said this to national recruiting analyst of Rivals Sam Spiegelman.
"The coaches made it clear to me how much they believe in me -- and the vision they're building," he continued. "It definitely made me look at Georgia Tech even harder.
Quinn was a productive player this past season for Greater Atlanta Christian and continued to improve his craft throughout the season. Here is more on his productive season.
“Quinn had a productive season for Greater Atlanta Christian this past season and has continued to improve his craft every season. Quinn finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He doubled his numbers from a season ago and had a really strong start to the season, finishing with 20 tackles in his first five games, including three tackles for loss. An area where he stands out is his ability to use his strength and power to get to the quarterback.”
Quinn transferred to powerhouse Buford early in the summer and will play for one of the best schools in the country in the fall. Here is a deeper dive into what he can bring to the Yellow Jackets if he chooses them
“Quinn is only scratching the surface of his potential and could have a strong senior season for the Spartans as he continues to improve his game. He has already shown an ability to wreck games late, and if you don’t block him or send extra help, he can be a handful. He would be another great EDGE to get an in-state win for the Yellow Jackets after a top 20 recruiting class in 2024.”
Georgia Tech has one defensive lineman committed for the 2026 class in Alex Willis, who announced his pledge on June 16th. Quinn would be a huge in-state win for the Yellow Jackets and would give a significant boost to the 2026 recruiting class, which is looking to have the same success it had in 2025. The four-star prospect is just days away from a decision and if he happens to choose Georgia Tech, he would be a headliner and major recruiter for the Yellow Jackets moving forward.