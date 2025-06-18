Georgia Tech Flips 2026 Linebacker Kymani Morales From UCF

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Isaac Obrokta has Committed to Georgia Tech, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 180 WR from Orlando, FL chose the Yellow Jackets over Florida State and UCF



"I just want to thank God for this opportunity. Go Jackets"