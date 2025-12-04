Georgia Tech Flips Louisville OL Commit Krew Moledor

Georgia Tech has continued to make noise in the recruiting world and has added another recruit. The Yellow Jackets have bolstered their offensive line with the latest recruitment and flipped an ACC rival prospect, Krew Moledor.

He loves the Yellow Jackets and the coaching that they have which is why he decided to flip his recruitment and stay home and play in Atlanta.

"I believe in what Georgia Tech is doing, and the coaching I will get there is second to none! Also a big plus is how close to home it is, and that was important for me," said Moledor.

His relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade is strong, and played a key factor in his recruitment.

"I believe Coach Wade is a very good coach, and it shows by their OL this year! I’m excited to continue building a relationship with him and get to work," said Moledor.

According to 247Sports, Moledor is a three-star prospect, the No. 155 interior offensive lineman, the No. 180 player in Georgia. He plays for the Gainesville Red Elephants one of the best teams in the peach state and a constant contender in the postseason for championships. Moledor will be in action on Friday night against Langston Hughes for a quarterfinal matchup.

Moledor is rated as a three-star prospect on every recruiting platform that consists of Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. I got the chance to go see him in the spring and evaluate his play on the field. Here was my report.

"Moledor will be a player to watch on the Red Elephants offensive line. He’s continued to improve and is coming into his own, getting better every day. Has good form and technique and great size at 6’4 and 285 pounds. He is in the 2026 Class."

Final Observation: A kid that doesn’t always get love but has been impressed coaches with his work ethic. Meet Krew Moledor



Moledor will be a player to watch on the Red Elephants offensive line. He’s continued to improve and is coming into his own getting better every day. Has… pic.twitter.com/Neb4x7WVNA — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) April 29, 2025

Even back then he was underrated but continued to put his head down and grind and eventually Power 4 programs begin to notice. Moledor comes from a good coaching staff and a great offensive line coach who has turned players into stars. One thing you won't have to question is his workout and buy in, which bodes well for Yellow Jackets coaches.

Before flipping his commitment to Georgia Tech, Moledor was committed to Louisville since June. Moledor is now the third offensive line commitment of the 2026 class, and he joins Courtlin Heard and Courtney Heard to round out the class. The Yellow Jackets didn't have an interior offensive lineman committed before Moledor decided to come to the Flats.

