Georgia Tech Football: 2027 EDGE Rusher D'ante Seals Recaps Game Day Visit Against Notre Dame
Georgia Tech is continuing to make an impact on recruits and has recruits very interested in the program. One of those is 2027 EDGE rusher D’ante Seals. Seals talked about what stands out about the Georgia Tech program.
“I like Georgia Tech because it’s close to my hometown in Alabama (less than three hours away). I also like the environment. The fans, coaches and players were all cool and super friendly. I liked the culture of the entire Georgia Tech football team and coaching staff. They never gave up and kept fighting to the end against Notre Dame,” said Seals.
It was considered a home game for the Yellow Jackets but it was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It was still a factor and caught Seals' eye. He also got to see QB Zach Pyron who he knows played in the same area he did in Alabama back in high school.
“The atmosphere was exciting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The GT fans stayed cheering on their team and the marching band was pumped up throughout the game. It was great seeing the players up close from the sideline,” said Seals. “Zach Pyron #5 who started at QB in this game goes to the same personal trainer (Kevin Love) as me in Birmingham, so it’s always good to see older players coming from where I come from playing college football. It only shows that I can make it and play at the next level just like Zach.”
Outside Linebackers and EDGE, Coach Kyle Pope is recruiting Seals and though an offer hasn’t been extended yet, Seals is liking the relationship. It is one to continue to watch and monitor.
“This was my first time meeting Coach Pope but from our first conversation, I could tell that he was a very good coach with lots of energy and has a lot of knowledge of the game. I look forward to continuing to build a relationship with him throughout my recruiting process,” said Seals.
In 2024, Seals has 22 tackles, four sacks, three QB hurries, and a forced fumble. Seals has taken advantage of his opportunities on defense this season and is wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. It seems with each game that passes, he is getting better and better.
“My sophomore football season is going very well and I love the fact that I can start, contribute and make plays on a very dominant defense. We are currently 7-2 and looking forward to competing in the 7A State Playoffs soon,” said Seals.
In terms of his recruiting Seals has five offers per 247Sports. Those offers are from Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Troy, and UAB. As Seals continues to have a standout sophomore season, expect more offers to roll in for the EDGE rusher. He also plays for one of the best defenses in Alabama. Hewitt-Trussville is only giving up 9.7 points per game this year.
When you look at his tape he is very gap disciplined. He is good at setting and containing the edge in the run game. Seals is also good at shedding blocks and getting into the backfield to make plays. In terms of his pass-rushing repertoire, he is good at using a bull rush, chopping opposing offensive lineman's hands out of his path, and he is also good at using his quick first step to get around offensive lineman. Seals is just scratching the surface of his potential.
For the Yellow Jackets, it is never too early to recruit the 2027 class and get a good look at future Yellow Jackets. Despite the loss to Notre Dame, Georgia Tech is doing a good job resonating with recruits and providing a great experience on game day visits.