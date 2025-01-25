Georgia Tech Football: Four-Star 2026 LB Target Set To Be At Yellow Jackets Junior Day
Georgia Tech is set for a massive recruiting weekend with their junior day today and one of the big visitors that will be on The Flats is four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse. Rouse is one of the top players in the state of Georgia and one of the top linebackers in the country. He announced on social media today that he will be at Georgia Tech.
According to 247Sports, Rouse, who plays at Kell High School in Georgia, is the No. 67 player in the country, the No. 4 linebacker in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. Getting him in the class would show that Georgia Tech's recruiting ability last year was not a fluke, especially in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets landed some of the best players in the state of Georgia in the 2025 cycle, including five-star OT Josh Petty, four-star safety Tae Harris, four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, and four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett. Rouse has other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, among others. Brent Key and his staff will have to fight to land his commitment, but it would be huge for the Yellow Jackets if they could beat out the Bulldogs.
Rouse spoke with our own Najeh Wilkins back in August, right after he was offered by Yellow Jackets defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci:
“It means a lot honestly. I really like how they run things over there. It’s very similar to how we run our practices and how we move at Kell. Going there and seeing how they handle themselves in meetings, how the practice was run, and meeting some of the players at the cookout I felt like it would be a great fit for me honestly,” said Rouse. “Talking to all the coaches was an eye-opener for sure. My former teammate Cedric Franklin was telling me how they were interested. Then inviting me to the cookout and offering me was definitely a surprise. I feel like coming into the season and getting the Georgia Tech offer will definitely open up my recruiting a little more. I definitely loved it and it was fun for sure
It’s definitely defense because coach Santucci offered me. I think it will be outside linebacker for sure. I was with the linebackers the whole day. I knew him but we didn’t really talk at Georgia Tech 7 on 7. I just followed him and got his information,” said Rouse. “ We talked and he was like you should come to this cookout. I went there and Jaden George (Kell WR) and I were playing cornhole and he walked up and I met his whole family. He is a really good coach and a really good guy. I definitely can see myself playing for a person like him. It was a good experience.”
