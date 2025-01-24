Georgia Tech Basketball: 2026 Prospect Marcus Gillespie Talks Yellow Jackets and Damon Stoudamire
Marcus Gillespie is a 2026 guard that has been one of the fastest risers to national basketball notoriety since his transition from high school ball to now playing at the innovative preps league, Overtime Elite. In his first year at OTE, the left-handed guard is averaging 5.2 points .7 rebounds, and .5 steals per game on 10.5 minutes. Gillespie may see an increase in his role on the Cold Hearts due to Akai Fleming being ruled out indefinitely. Fleming signed with the Yellow Jackets this past November on signing day. The two teammates are also roommates.
Embarking on a unique journey to join OTE, Gillespie was chosen from approximately 20 players who were invited to a two-day evaluation period by the league's basketball officials. Ultimately, the two-way guard heard his name called. OTE's brass remarked that his style of play exemplifies the kind of basketball they promote. Overtime Elite has produced 15 players that have been drafted or on an NBA G-league roster.
Gillespie is regarded as an elite scorer, averaging 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks in his final year in GHSA now being delegated the role of being a defender which was the only question mark to his game, and he feels that his defensive prowess is underrated. Gillespie talked highly of his defensive skill set.
"For me I just feel like whenever I'm guarding somebody you can see how much they struggle to score, and I can guard bigs.. I have the speed to guard the quick guards, and I don't back down for no competition. I'm the type of kid that you'll put on every team's best score," he noted.
Before enrolling at OTE, Gillespie made a name for himself as one of the top players in the state while playing on the Under Armour circuit with Atlanta Express. The Atlanta Express is renowned as a flagship grassroots AAU organization that has produced talents like Anthony Edwards and Stephon Castle. Georgia Tech extended an offer to Gillespie in the summer of 2024. He spoke highly of his relationship with head coach Damon Stoudamire.
"Coach Stoudemire is great! That's the kind of a coach you need. He's been in the NBA and thrived, so he knows what he's talking about especially as a guard and me being a guard. Every single time I go to Georgia Tech, they make me feel like family," he said
Initially, the 17-year-old guard was set to be a senior. However, he reclassified to the class of 2026, giving him an additional year to develop. It will be fascinating to observe which areas of his game improve with this extra time.
Watch an interview with the potential recruit to learn more about his story.
