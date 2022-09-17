Georgia Tech Football: How did Football Commits Perform on September 16th?

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class was in action last night in another week of Friday night football in the state of Georgia, one of the most competitive states for high school football in the country.

So how did the Yellow Jacket's commits perform last night?

Georgia Tech running back commit Trey Cornist has helped Winton Woods High School (OH) to a 5-0 start 247 Sports

1. Running back Javin Simpkins from Norland High School (FL) got a win over Monsignor Pace last night 29-12. Simpkins, Tech's highest-rated recruit, has helped Norland start their season 3-0.

2. Edge commit Zachariah Keith and Douglas County defeated Alexander 31-14 on Friday night.

3. Offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny and Lassiter high school suffered a 35-3 defeat against Dalton.

4. Offensive line commit Patrick Screws and Eufaula high school (AL) lost their first game of the season 16-10 against Pike Road.

5. Athlete commit Jacob Cruz and North Cobb Christian got a big 40-13 win over Therrell. Georgia Tech is also targeting Cruz's teammate, offensive linemen Gabe Fortson.

6. Defensive line commit Gensley Auguste and West Orange high school (NJ) lost to Passaic County Tech 12-6.

7. Defensive back commit L.J. Green and Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) remained undefeated with a 62-0 win over Geneva.

8. Wide receiver commit Zion Taylor and Norcross won 37-0 over Discovery. Taylor has had a great season for the Blue Devils so far in 2022.

9. Defensive line commit Elijah Douglas and Pine Forest High School (FL) won 28-7 over Choctawhatchee.

10. Offensive lineman commit Elias Cloy and Alpharetta battled a top team in Milton, but fell 36-21.

11. Running back commit Trey Cornist and Winton Woods High School (OH) remained undefeated after beating Little Miami 41-7.

12. Linebacker commit Ashton Heflin and tight end commit Justyn Reid helped Newnan keep it close, but fall to Paulding County 32-25.

13. Offensive tackle commit Benjamin Galloway and Hillgrove won 29-7 over Campbell.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers 2025 Tennessee Athlete Tarrion Grant

Georgia Tech Basketball set for a big recruiting visit weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball loses on the road vs Arkansas

ACC Football: Official predictions for week three games

Georgia Tech Offers 2024 safety Jalon Thompson

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for Saturday vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss Preview and prediction

ESPN's FPI and other analytical models predict big win for Ole Miss against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three things defense must do vs Ole Miss

K.J. Wallace hopes to bring energy and communication to secondary