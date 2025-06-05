Georgia Tech Football Is In Contention For Three Star ATH Jeremiah Roux
The Yellow Jackets are in contention to land a prospect from the peach state in Jeremiah Roux of Mundy's Mill. On Thursday afternoon, Roux announced his finalists. His finalists include Troy, Eastern Carolina, Western Kentucky, Memphis, UAB, USF, Georgia State, and Georgia Tech. He held 17 offers before narrowing down his list. Roux picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets back in February and is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 13th. Per Garrett Chapman of GoJackets.com, Roux has moved up his commitment to June 30th.
This past season, Roux finished with 38 catches for 540 yards and two touchdowns. He also played outside linebacker on defense and finished with 34 tackles and a fumble recovery. According to 247Sports, Roux is a three-star prospect, the No. 108 ATH, and the No. 131 player in Georgia.
When you watch his HUDL tape, you see a big-body playmaker who plays primarily in the slot position. Roux is adept at finding the sweet spot in the zone and making defenses pay with his ability after the catch. His 6’3 and 215-pound frame makes him difficult to bring down. He also has a huge catch radius that allows him to pluck the football out of the air and win 50/50 balls. Mundy’s Mill also uses Roux in the backfield on motions, running the football, and sometimes playing quarterback in the high school ranks.
Roux follows a similar theme for the 2026 class for the Yellow Jackets, especially when it comes to filling out the class. They are going after big bodies and physical playmakers who can make plays in space. Roux is not different and possesses the same skillset. Georgia Tech currently has seven commits for the 2026 class and is still in the early stages of putting together the class in hopes of landing another top-25 class.