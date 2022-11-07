Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee

Georgia Tech got a new addition to its 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee tonight. Lee, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, committed to the Yellow Jackets over offers from Virginia, Iowa State, Pitt, Washington State, and App State, among others.

Lee becomes the 15th commit in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech. Interim head coach Brent Key has added two commitments since taking over (the other being offensive lineman Gabe Fortson), but there have been two decommits as well. Defensive prospect Kamal Bonner and running back prospect Trey Cornist dropped their commitment to Georgia Tech last month.

Jarvis Lee becomes the second cornerback commitment in Georgia Tech's 2023 class 247 Sports- Credit: Andrew Ivins

Lee is a 5-11 175 LBS cornerback prospect who has good speed. With good development, Lee could be a contributor down the road. He joins L.J. Green from Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) as the other cornerback in the class.

Georgia Tech's class is now ranked 52nd overall and 12th in the ACC.

