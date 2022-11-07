Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced

Georgia Tech is going to be traveling to Chapel Hill to face the Coastal Division leaders in North Carolina on November 19th. The kickoff time for that game was announced today, as well as the T.V. network. The two teams will be playing at 5:30 p.m. that day and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

It is a bit of a strange kickoff time, given that most college football games in the afternoon are getting started at either 3:30 or 4:00. The Yellow Jackets game against UCF earlier this season was a 4:00 p.m. kick.

Could Georgia Tech pull another upset over North Carolina? Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina is close to locking up the Coastal Division in the ACC and setting up an ACC Championship matchup with Clemson in Charlotte. The Tar Heels have the best quarterback in the ACC and a Heisman contender in Drake Maye and one of the best offenses in the country. The defense has been a big issue for North Carolina this year and is their weakest point of the team, especially run defense

North Carolina is coming off a 31-28 win over Virginia and is currently ranked 17th in the college football playoff rankings. With the new rankings coming out tomorrow, expect North Carolina to climb.

If Georgia Tech can find a way to beat Miami on Saturday (the Yellow Jackets are favored), a win against the Tar Heels would get them to a bowl game.

Expect North Carolina to be heavily favored in this one, no matter if they beat Wake Forest this weekend or not, but Georgia Tech did pull a big upset over North Carolina last year in Mercedes Benz Stadium, 45-22. This Tar Heels team is better, but Georgia Tech could have a lot to play for in this one.

Georgia Tech has won three of the last four against North Carolina and beat them the last time the two teams met in Chapel Hill in 2018.

