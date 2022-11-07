Three Yellow Jackets Awarded With ACC Players Of The Week

After the win on Saturday against Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech has had three of its best performances from the game be recognized by the ACC.

Charlie Thomas was named co-linebacker of the week along with NC State's Isaiah Moore, Clayton Powell-Lee was named the defensive back of the week, and freshman quarterback Zach Pyron was named the co-rookie of the week along with NC State's MJ Morris.

Charlie Thomas set his career high in tackles on Saturday against Virginia Tech with 16. Thomas also had one sack and a forced fumble. It was another top performance from one of the best linebackers in the ACC and the leader of the Georgia Tech defense. Thomas's 16 tackles tied the most by an ACC player this season. His forced fumble sealed the victory for Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Charlie Thomas had 16 tackles in Georgia Tech's win on Saturday Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee had one of his best performances as a Yellow Jacket on Saturday. He earned his first career interception to go along with six tackles and a fumble recovery. Powell-Lee has been improving since being inserted into the lineup when Jaylon King went down with an injury and it was great to see him play so well on Saturday.

Zach Pyron got his first career start on Saturday and led the Yellow Jackets to a comeback win. Pyron scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and passed for 253 yards on 19-32 passing. It was a gutsy performance from the young quarterback and it was great to see it recognized by the conference.

Georgia Tech is now 4-5 this season and will have a chance to get to .500 for the season with a win over Miami in Bobby Dodd Stadium this Saturday.

