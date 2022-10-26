2023 Running Back Prospect Trey Cornist Decommits From Georgia Tech

After losing one of their defensive commitments on Tuesday afternoon, the bad news kept rolling in for Georgia Tech late on Tuesday night.

2023 running back Trey Cornist, from Cincinnati, de-committed from the Yellow Jackets. Cornist committed over the summer to Georgia Tech and was one of two running backs in the 2023 class, along with Javin Simpkins from South Florida.

Trey Cornist was having a great senior season at Winton Woods High School 247 Sports

Cornist's de-commitment comes just shortly after running backs coach Mike Daniels resigned from his position at Georgia Tech. Daniels was the primary recruiter for Cornist and had done a good job of recruiting him.

The 2023 recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets now sits at fourteen commitments after losing Cornist and defensive back/linebacker Kamal Bonner. The class is ranked 57th in the country.

Georgia Tech seemed to have a bit of recruiting momentum after interior offensive line prospect Gabe Fortson committed last week. However, that momentum has gone backward today with the de-commitments of Cornist and Bonner.

It will be worth keeping an eye on to see if any more de-commitments follow. With the uncertainty of the coaching situation at Georgia Tech, this might not be the last one.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2023 prospect Kamal Bonner decommits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of game vs Florida State

Brent Key gives updates on Jeff Sims' injury and quarterback situation

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praises Georgia Tech's defense ahead of Saturday

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Georgia Tech during his Monday press conference

Georgia Tech Volleyball remains in the top 10 of the AVCA poll

Georgia Tech offers 2023 defensive line prospect Markus Strong

Georgia Tech Volleyball sweeps Syracuse

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech game time announced for November 5th

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at ACC Coastal standings after week eight