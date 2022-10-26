Skip to main content

2023 Running Back Prospect Trey Cornist Decommits From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lost one of its running back prospects for 2023 on Tuesday night

After losing one of their defensive commitments on Tuesday afternoon, the bad news kept rolling in for Georgia Tech late on Tuesday night. 

2023 running back Trey Cornist, from Cincinnati, de-committed from the Yellow Jackets. Cornist committed over the summer to Georgia Tech and was one of two running backs in the 2023 class, along with Javin Simpkins from South Florida. 

Trey Cornist, Georgia Tech

Trey Cornist was having a great senior season at Winton Woods High School

Cornist's de-commitment comes just shortly after running backs coach Mike Daniels resigned from his position at Georgia Tech. Daniels was the primary recruiter for Cornist and had done a good job of recruiting him. 

The 2023 recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets now sits at fourteen commitments after losing Cornist and defensive back/linebacker Kamal Bonner. The class is ranked 57th in the country. 

Georgia Tech seemed to have a bit of recruiting momentum after interior offensive line prospect Gabe Fortson committed last week. However, that momentum has gone backward today with the de-commitments of Cornist and Bonner. 

It will be worth keeping an eye on to see if any more de-commitments follow. With the uncertainty of the coaching situation at Georgia Tech, this might not be the last one. 

