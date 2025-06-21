Georgia Tech Lands Dual Sport Commitment From Three Star Jack Richerson

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Dual Sport Athlete Jack Richerson ( @jackricherson13 ) has committed to Georgia Tech he tells me.

Jack Richerson is a 6’4 (210 LBS) Dual Sport Athlete out of Atlanta, GA. He ranks as a 3 ⭐️ TE according to Rivals and was the top uncommitted 3B prospect… pic.twitter.com/y7PXGYVBSn