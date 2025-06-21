Georgia Tech Lands Dual Sport Commitment From Three Star Jack Richerson
Georgia Tech lands a double commit in football and baseball after Jack Richerson made his pledge to the Yellow Jackets on social media on Friday evening.
Georgia Tech has landed its second tight end from Marist after landing Luke Harpring from the War Eagles in 2024. So, what is Georgia Tech getting in a player like Jack Richerson?
They are getting someone who is fundamentally sound and already has a high IQ when it comes to the game. Richerson has elite ball skills and is already a really good blocker at his young age. He is great at getting open and finding the holes of the defense.
“I would put my ball skills up against anyone in the class, when the ball is in the air, I’m going up to make a play, he said back in May. “As I continue to develop as a tight end and keep getting stronger and faster, I believe I have what it takes to be one of the best in the class,” said Richerson.
“He is coming off a very successful season with the Marist War Eagles, which is a powerhouse program here in the state of Georgia. They have consistently made it to the state championship and are always in contention to win it all. In 2024, they were a state runner-up, losing to North Oconee. Richerson had a productive junior season, finishing with 67 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and 10 pass breakups. He was named first-team all-region, first-team all-county, and an all-state selection. Now, don’t be alarmed by seeing just the defensive stats.”
“Marist runs a different system and primarily asks their tight ends to block and rarely to catch the football. They run the traditional wing-T offense, where they primarily run the football. Richerson is also a receiving threat for the War Eagles and is explosive when he touches the ball. Knowing the Yellow Jackets, he will come in and fit like a sleeve, especially with his ability to block and release and be a reliable target for quarterbacks to get the ball to. Richerson is dangerous in the sweet spot of the defense, which is over the middle and different seams of the zone. He knows how to exploit the openings and make plays on the ball. Here is. a film breakdown on Richerson I did back in April, and an in-depth look at him as a prospect
On the diamond, Richerson is an excellent 3B/RHP/1B for Marist. Here is a deeper dive on his baseball prowess per Perfect Game.
"Jack Richerson is a 2026 3B/RHP/1B with a 6-4 198 lb. frame from Atlanta, GA who attends Marist. Big and physical young build with some present strength and room for plenty more. Right-handed hitter starts from a wide base with a low and tight hand load, small toe tap trigger, has a long and strong swing with big power potential, drives the ball deep to the alley's with carry, can drive the ball the other way with authority. 6.76 runner in the sixty. Primary third baseman on defense, has very good body control for his size and can play on the run, makes accurate throws, and bends well to ground balls. Also worked out in the outfield with similar athleticism and really showed off his throwing arm well. Took a turn on the mound, and has a standard side-step delivery with a full arm takeaway in back to a 3/4's arm slot. Fastball topped out at 90 mph, mostly straight with occasional arm side life. Threw both a slider and curveball and created a tight spin on both pitches. Higher ceiling as a position player at present but is definitely a two-way prospect due to his size and arm strength. Excellent student."
Here is a film breakdown and a deeper dive into what he can bring to the table in football.
This is an underrated but really strong get for the Yellow Jackets, who are starting to solidify their 2026 class and are now up to 16 recruits. This weekend will be the final official visit weekend, as recruiting begins to slow down. Georgia Tech is in the running for several targets and has already been on flip watch for some targets. This very well could be another strong class for head coach Brent Key.