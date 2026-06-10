Georgia Tech Lands Three Star DL Adrian Williams

Georgia Tech has been on a heater this past week and has added another commitment for the 2027 class. Adrian Williams chose the Yellow Jackets over USF, Florida State, Colorado, and several others in his recruitment. It is not the first and won’t be the last time the Yellow Jackets go into the state of Florida to get a defensive lineman. The Yellow Jackets have now completed the defensive line with six commitments.

It is another sign the Yellow Jackets nailed the official visit season, with Williams coming to visit during May 29-31. From that weekend alone, the Yellow Jackets have nine commitments. Most of the players come from in-state, with the other two being defensive linemen from the state of Florida.

Williams is a consensus three-star prospect. His highest rating is on Rivals, where he is ranked as a three-star, the No.100 DL, and the No. 102 player in the state of Florida.

Williams finished his junior season with 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks. One of his best games came against Riverside, where he finished with five tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack. He has shown that he is able to dominate and take over the game in spurts with his play. If the Yellow Jackets can get more consistency, then they will have a problem for other teams to deal with.

When you look at his scouting report, he brings great girth and size at 6’3 and 295 pounds. He is physical at the line of scrimmage, tough to block, and has a knack for making stops against the run. Williams has fast and violent hands are what make him stand apart. He also has quick feet and a strong arm that is tough to handle. Williams should develop at a high end under defensive line coach Jess Simpson.

The Yellow Jackets now have six defensive linemen committed for the class, and three of them are blue-chip prospects. You can see the uptrend for the Yellow Jackets now being in a position to land major players and compete with top teams to bring them to Atlanta. With how the defensive line is expected to look next season, it may just be the start the Yellow Jackets need to dominate with defensive line prospects for years to come. Noah Carter, Christian Garrett, Tawfiq Thomas, and Jordan Walker will all be players the coaching staff can point to and their success.

