Buy or Sell: Is Georgia Tech's Defensive Line Good Enough To Win The ACC?

Georgia Tech has long struggled with its defensive line when it comes to havoc rate, stopping the run, creating pass rush, tackling, and even being gap sound. Head coach Brent Key was aggressive in the transfer portal, bringing in new talent and guys that could help bolster this defensive line to take a major step forward.

Today, we take a look at whether you should buy or sell the Yellow Jackets' defensive line as good enough to win the ACC.

Buy or Sell- Strong Buy

This Georgia Tech defensive line is probably the best defensive line that head coach Brent Key has had in his tenure with the Yellow Jackets. From top to bottom, when you look at the players coming back like Brayden Manley, Jordan Boyd, Andre Fuller Jr, Amontrae Bradford, and AJ Hoffler, you think of a formidable line.

Then the acquisitions from the transfer portal make even a bigger difference with the additions of Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, and Taje McCoy. The crazy part is that this is just at the edge rusher position for the Yellow Jackets.

You look at the interior of the defensive line, and your eyes light up. The additions of Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin bolster the interior. We haven’t even talked about the development of Christian Garrett, Derry Norris Jr, Landen Marshall, Shymeik Jones, and incoming freshman Christian Speakman. All these guys can go and play at a high level with a crazy high ceiling on the gridiron.

The biggest indictment of how good this defensive line is going to be in 2026 came from defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope in the spring, which centered around the bodies they have and constant competition.

“It's a good problem to have. The biggest thing that I love about it is it gives guys no choice but to compete every day. I think going into it last year, it's like, oh man, it's an inexperienced group with small numbers like that. But now, I mean, you miss a rep, then that may be a spot. If you miss a play, that may be a spot. If you miss a practice, that may be a spot. They understand that they're not just competing with the guys around them, but also with themselves.

Because right now, like you said, the complete room is different. When it's different also the expectation is different. They understand what it is that I want, what it is that I'm looking for. They gotta realize that we're gonna be a deep room, but everybody can be on the field at the same time. So who's gonna produce, who's gonna show up, and who's gonna separate themselves? At the end of the day, I need guys to play meaningful football for Georgia Tech. We're gonna find the guys that can do that for sure,” said Pope.

The only concern you could raise is ego or frustration with having to compete every day. However, that is the reality of the situation. It allows Georgia Tech to deploy a new four on the field any time they want to, without missing a beat. You couldn’t say that a few years ago when it came to this Yellow Jackets bunch. You couple a new scheme change and defensive coordinator Jason Semore with the coaching of defensive line coach Jess Simpson and Pope, and you potentially have one of the best defensive lines in the ACC. Heck, maybe even in the country if they live up to their potential.

We already saw their dominance in the spring and how they consistently got after the offensive line. They could be a good sign of what is to come. For a team that struggled to generate a pass rush and stop the run last season and fell off a cliff defensively towards the end of the season, I don’t think that will be a concern any longer with how formidable this defensive line will be in 2026.