Georgia Tech Lands Three Star DL Christian Speakman To Bolster 2026 Class

Georgia Tech landed a three-star prospect from Morrow High School. Christian Speakman was previously committed to Georgia State before receiving an offer from Georgia Tech and reopening his recruitment. He plays on the offensive line at Morrow, but he will be on the defensive side of the ball at the next level and will play for defensive line coach Jess Simpson. He details why he committed to Georgia Tech.

"One of the best programs for academics, I love the head coach, and I fit well in that program," said Speakman.



Before committing to the Yellow Jackets, he took three visits to Georgia Tech. An unofficial visit on October 22nd, an official visit on November 21st, and an unofficial visit on November 28th. Georgia Tech made him a priority and a player they wanted to get on the roster because of his potential.

According to 247Sports, he is a three-star prospect, the No.142 defensive lineman, and No. 140 player in Georgia. He is an underrated player, but one that the Yellow Jackets can develop into a cornerstone player.

A key part in all of this is that Speakman will be on campus in January, which bodes well for the Yellow Jackets. He can be a key piece of the 2026 class and be able to participate in offseason workouts and spring practice, which is an important developmental period before summer practice and fall camp.

So What Does He Bring To The Yellow Jackets?

Speakman is 6'4 and 305 pounds and is physically imposing. What he can bring to the Yellow Jackets is an interior presence. With Akelo Stone and Jordan Van Den Berg graduating, the Yellow Jackets will need guys to fill in on the defensive line. With how stout Speakman is, he could see the field in year one and be a part of the rotation. He has great hands and footwork that allow him to get off blocks and be able to stuff rushing lanes. A big part of the success of the defensive line has been the interior rushers and their ability to create pressure on passing downs. Without Stone and Van Den Berg, the Georgia Tech defensive line is not nearly as good.

Speakman will join Freddie Wilson, Amier Clarke, and Alex Willis in the 2026 class on the defensive line. Defensive line has been a key focus for Georgia Tech and a priority position for them to improve with a strong class on the defensive line, it should bode well for them getting to where they want to achieve as a program in 2026. Speakman will be a big part of that and a player who will have an impact.

