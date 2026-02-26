Three Things To Monitor As 2027 Recruiting Cycle Heats Up

The Yellow Jackets are in good standing with a good amount of recruits in the state. They made the top seven for North Forsyth four-star edge Adriel Rojas. One of the top safeties in the country, Chance Gilbert, named the Yellow Jackets in his top four. The Yellow Jackets are getting official visits from blue-chip prospects Moonie Gipson and Ba’Roc Willis, who are set to visit in May and June. Let's take a look at some things to watch for.

1. Can The Yelow Jackets Get Some Early Commitment?

Yes, official visits aren’t until the summer but the Yellow Jackets did a good job early in the 2027 cycle landing recruits like Jordan Christie and Keyon Standifer. However, they decommitted after wide receivers coach Trent McKnight left for Florida. The Yellow Jackets don’t have any recruits committed for the class. Yes, it matters who signs in December but you always want to have a couple of guys verbally committed to your porgram before the spring. It looks good for your program and a usually a good sign for other players you want to land.

2. Can Georgia Tech nail the defensive line and finally get a blue-chip prospect?

We talked about Rojas and Willis being several names to watch for the Yellow Jackets on the defensive line, the Yellow Jackets are in contention for others. This is a position group they need to land one. Yes they brought in Christian Garrett and Andre Fuller Jr as notable names in the 2025 class, but they haven’t landed that blue-chip recruit. Willis or Rojas would finally end that notion, and be players who could come in and play at a high level for the Yellow Jackets early. Continue to watch this group as coach Jess Simpson and coach Kyle Pope continue to stand out to recruits.

3. Will the Yellow Jackets close the gap and get in contention for a former Georgia Tech player son?

MJ Burnett is another top safety in the 2027 class right here in metro Atlanta playing for the Walton Raiders. His dad, Morgan Burnett, who is a Georgia Tech alum, is his defensive back coach. Burnett starred with the Yellow Jackets and played at a high level before enjoying an NFL career. We see a lot of former players' kids following in their dad's footsteps and joining their alma mater. This is certainly plausible, but the Yellow Jackets will need to do some work to make this a reality. His son MJ, is a long-range safety who is a hard hitter and has exceptional ball skills. With his 6’3 and 190-pound frame that will only grow and get better, he is in a position to be an elite player at the next level.