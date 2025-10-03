Georgia Tech Loses Commitment Of Three Star RB Xavier Rucker
Georgia Tech will move in a different direction after Xavier Rucker decommitted from the Yellow Jackets. He had been committed since May 31st. He had an impressive junior season, rushing for 1,120 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a good receiving threat out of the backfield with 17 catches for 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns. It was a big commitment for Georgia Tech at the time and a part of an impressive month of May in landing commitments. Rucker issued a statement on his decommitment via his social media account X.
“Dear Georgia Tech Football, I want to take a moment to thank you and the entire Georgia Tech staff for the opportunity you have given me throughout this recruiting process. From the beginning, you and your program have treated me with respect and made me feel valued, and that’s something I’ll always appreciate. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Georgia Tech and pursue another path that I feel is best for me at this time. This was by no means an easy decision. My respect for the program, the people, and the atmosphere at Georgia Tech remains extremely high, and I’m grateful for everything I’ve learned through this process. I truly appreciate the time, effort, and belief that you and your staff invested in me, and I will always hold great respect for Georgia Tech . Thank you again for everything. My recruitment is now 100% open.
Now, without a running back committed for the 2026 class, what is next for Georgia Tech? Let’s look at some players they could target.
Players they could target
Fellowship Christian RB CJ Givers- This relationship has always been strong and one that is important to the program. Givers is currently committed to Duke but has been on The Flats a number of times. He even has two of his former teammates in Josh Petty and Evan Haynes who are current Yellow Jackets. Givers would fit the Yellow Jackets perfectly with his ability out of the backfield to catch the ball, run routes, pass protect, run in between the tackles, and hit the impressive second gear that distinguishes him. During his senior season with the Paladins, he has been electric. Givers has 578 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 12 catches for 146 receiving yards.
Sandy Creek's Amari Latimer- Georgia Tech has always been in the thick of the race for Latimer, who is one of the most dynamic backs in the country. With his elite 6’1 and 220-pound frame, he punishes defenders with his physique, power, vision, and agility. He is a freight train in the open field, and one that is nearly impossible to slow down. At the midway point of his senior year high school season, Latimer had 832 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 10 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He would be a knock it out of the park guy for the Yellow Jackets program. Georgia Tech nearly got him back in June. Here is what Latimer had to say about the Yellow Jackets back then.
"It originally should've been a top seven, I messed that up, Wisconsin was 1A and Georgia Tech was like 1B, after that Georgia Tech visit, I had to sit and think real hard." He later expounded on how his visit went. "I felt the love that morning, Coach McKenzie, great coach, if Wisconsin wasn't 1A, I’d be going to Georgia Tech," said Amari.
You have to think Georgia Tech will continue to pursue him and see if they can flip him. It will be interesting to see over the next few months who they continue to target and try to land.