Georgia Tech Loses In-State Battle Against Georgia For Three-Star OL Prospect Zachary Lewis
The Yellow Jackets lost out on North Gwinnett standout offensive lineman Zachary Lewis, who made his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday. Georgia Tech offered Lewis last June and he was on an official visit about six days ago. He talked very highly of the Yellow Jackets and had this to say about the program.
“The visit was awesome! I really enjoyed how personal the coaches were and the players were. It made the visit feel like I was already there and on the team. One takeaway that I got from the visit was that they put so much effort into making it a 40-year process not just a four-year process. What they meant by that was, they want to help me with football now but also my life after football and my life in the next 40 years,” said Lewis.
Nonetheless, it was the in-state Bulldogs that ultimately landed Lewis and plucked him away from the Yellow Jackets. We’ve seen several in-state battles between the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs over the last few years. Going back to 2024, Georgia swayed away Rasean Dinkins who was initially committed to Georgia Tech before switching his pledge to Georgia. Georgia Tech did the same, swaying initial Georgia commit Christian Garrett to switch his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. You can bet your cap that you will see several more in the future between these programs as their rivalry continues to intensify. Georgia has been dominating the rivalry the past decade but the Yellow Jackets showed they aren't far away from being on the level of SEC power Georgia.
The bright side is the Yellow Jackets landed two recruits on the offensive line this week in Courtlin and Courtney Heard both outstanding prospects from East Coweta. Four-star Tyreek Jemison is also still on the board, and the Yellow Jackets will be the last to host Jemison for an official visit on July 13th. Georgia Tech also has several more official visit weekends coming up with targets.