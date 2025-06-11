Georgia Tech Loses Out On 2026 OL Target Zykie Helton As He Makes His Pledge To Georgia
On Wednesday afternoon, Zykie Helton announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. It’s the second in-state battle the Yellow Jackets have lost to the Bulldogs this week. The other was North Gwinnett offensive lineman Zachary Lewis.
Helton predominantly plays on the interior of the offensive line. He is a stout lineman with great footwork and can move people out of the way, opening up gaping holes for running backs to run through. He can get to the second level of a defense quickly. Helton possesses great hands, strikes well, and opens up his hips to make it difficult for defenders to get out of his grasp. He is a three-year starter for the Trojans and has been a staple on the Carrollton offensive line for years.
With Helton now off the board, who else could we see the Yellow Jackets go after and target?
Hebron Christian offensive lineman Fletcher Turk. Now Turk is an offensive tackle and the Yellow Jackets already have two committed in Courtney Heard and Courtlin Heard but I think they could look to add one more to the class at the Tackle position. Turk visited the Yellow Jackets for an OV on May 30th. Another name at the tackle position we could see them target is Tyreek Jemison who offensive line coach Geep Wade has seen several times. Jemison is high on the Yellow Jackets and has always talked about his relationship with coach Wade. Here is more on what Jemison had to say about him
“The first time he ever saw me, Coach Wade offered me, and our relationship started from there. I feel like our relationship has gotten better and better every day. He’s a great guy and very passionate about what he does. He’s also passionate about the offensive line, which I really love. His personality outside of football and his checking up on his guys and caring about his guys really means a lot."
Coach Wade also came for an in-home visit to see Jemison and met his parents.
"It was great. He actually came two times. One for a practice, and he said he loved my footwork and everything I did and how dominant I was. Secondly, the home visit, he came and saw me and my mom again and most importantly, met my dad. It’s honestly always a blast with Coach Wade. Him popping up and saying what’s up. He’s a great guy."
Another to consider is Ben Mubenga, who has already been on campus for an official visit and really likes the Tech program. He is another guy the Yellow Jackets could try to land. The interior of the offensive line is still a bit of a mystery, but guys they could look at are Lamar Brown, Drew Evers, Donel Robinson, Gene Riordan, or Ryan Miret. All have Georgia Tech offers. It will be interesting to see who Coach Wade decides to target and solidify for this 2026 class.