Georgia Tech Makes Final Four For Elite Blue Chip Prospect Censere Gaylord

On Monday afternoon, Censere Gaylord announced his top four schools, which included Auburn, Georgia, Washington, and Georgia Tech. In terms of Georgia Tech, they have continued to have a hand in this recruitment, also making Gaylord’s initial cut of a top six back in December, which included Tennessee, Oregon, and Notre Dame. However, they are no longer on the list.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Censere Gaylord is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 170 CB is ranked as the No. 2 CB in Florida (per Rivals Industry)



He’s locked in Official Visits to each of his finalists https://t.co/LrfRVkqnt0 pic.twitter.com/UTKQxIdvPh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2026

Gaylord plays for IMG Academy and had a good season. He finished with 22 tackles, five pass deflections, four interceptions and an interception. According to 247Sports, Gaylord is a four-star prospect, the No.12 player in Florida, No.13 CB, and the No.110 player nationally. Gaylord is already a name on the national stage, having played in the Under Armour All-American game, which features the best players from around the country who play in an all-star game that is televised nationally. He is rated as a 90 overall player and would be a blue-chip recruit for the Yellow Jackets.

When you roll the tape, you see a very technically sound cornerback who can play zone or press man against wide receivers. Gaylord has great ball skills and is extremely physical, especially tackling one-on-one in space. He is looking to knock your head off. When he is not there getting interceptions, Gaylord has great closing speed and is able to deflect the pass and now allows no space with him and the wide receiver while not interfering. When you look at the deep ball plays on the film, he is always in phase with the wide receiver, staying step for step with them. With a new scheme under Jason Semore that is centered around attack style and aggressiveness, Gaylord would fit right in with how he plays the game and how he puts his body on the line. He would get interceptions and major fumbles to get the ball back to the offense. He fits the style seamlessly.

He currently has official visits set up with Washington on June 5th and Auburn on June 19th, per 247Sports. A thing to watch is if Gaylord will set one with the Yellow Jackets with the official visit season right around the corner. It will be interesting if the Yellow Jackets try to extend an official visit to him, and how hard the cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones will look to recruit Gaylord and potentially land him. One thing is for certain: the Yellow Jackets are continuing to trend for notable prospects.