NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four Is Set: Schedule, Location and How to Watch

The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament Final Four is just around the corner, as the final (and most important) weekend of college basketball arrives in full force to kick off the month of April.

The Final Four returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this season for the first time since 2021, when Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA made the final weekend. Baylor went on to cut down the nets over Gonzaga for the first national championship of the Scott Drew era.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know heading into the Final Four.

Men’s Final Four schedule

The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 4, with Game 1 set for 6:09 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Game 2 is slated for approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on the same court following the conclusion of Game 1.

Teams Time Location No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois 6:09 p.m. ET Lucas Oil Stadium No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 1 Michigan Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET Lucas Oil Stadium

Location

The 2026 Final Four will be contested in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will mark the ninth time that the city has hosted the final college basketball weekend of the year, and this April will be the fourth time the Final Four has been played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a full breakdown of the previous Final Four results in Indianapolis.

Year Participants Champion Location 1980 Louisville, UCLA, Iowa, Purdue Louisville over UCLA Market Square Arena 1991 Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, UNLV Duke over Kansas RCA Dome 1997 Arizona, Kentucky, Minnesota Arizona over Kentucky RCA Dome 2000 Michigan State, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin Michigan State over Florida RCA Dome 2006 Florida, UCLA, George Mason, LSU Florida over UCLA RCA Dome 2010 Duke, Butler, West Virginia, Michigan State Duke over Butler Lucas Oil Stadium 2015 Duke, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Michigan State Duke over Wisconsin Lucas Oil Stadium 2021 Baylor, Gonzaga, UCLA, Houston Baylor over Gonzaga Lucas Oil Stadium 2026 Arizona, Michigan, UConn and Illinois TBD Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch

This season, TBS holds the broadcast rights for the Final Four and national championship games as part of a broadcasting partnership with CBS that has been in place since 2016. In even-numbered years since 2016, TBS has broadcast the Final Four and national championship games, while CBS has carried the coverage in odd-numbered years.

Game Date Time TV Final Four Game 1 Saturday, April 4 6:09 p.m. ET TBS Final Four Game 2 Saturday, April 4 Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET TBS National Championship Monday, April 6 8:30 p.m. ET TBS

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