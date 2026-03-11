NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four Is Set: Schedule, Location and How to Watch
The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament Final Four is just around the corner, as the final (and most important) weekend of college basketball arrives in full force to kick off the month of April.
The Final Four returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this season for the first time since 2021, when Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA made the final weekend. Baylor went on to cut down the nets over Gonzaga for the first national championship of the Scott Drew era.
Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know heading into the Final Four.
Men’s Final Four schedule
The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 4, with Game 1 set for 6:09 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Game 2 is slated for approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on the same court following the conclusion of Game 1.
Teams
Time
Location
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois
6:09 p.m. ET
Lucas Oil Stadium
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 1 Michigan
Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET
Lucas Oil Stadium
Location
The 2026 Final Four will be contested in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will mark the ninth time that the city has hosted the final college basketball weekend of the year, and this April will be the fourth time the Final Four has been played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a full breakdown of the previous Final Four results in Indianapolis.
Year
Participants
Champion
Location
1980
Louisville, UCLA, Iowa, Purdue
Louisville over UCLA
Market Square Arena
1991
Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, UNLV
Duke over Kansas
RCA Dome
1997
Arizona, Kentucky, Minnesota
Arizona over Kentucky
RCA Dome
2000
Michigan State, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin
Michigan State over Florida
RCA Dome
2006
Florida, UCLA, George Mason, LSU
Florida over UCLA
RCA Dome
2010
Duke, Butler, West Virginia, Michigan State
Duke over Butler
Lucas Oil Stadium
2015
Duke, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Michigan State
Duke over Wisconsin
Lucas Oil Stadium
2021
Baylor, Gonzaga, UCLA, Houston
Baylor over Gonzaga
Lucas Oil Stadium
2026
Arizona, Michigan, UConn and Illinois
TBD
Lucas Oil Stadium
How to Watch
This season, TBS holds the broadcast rights for the Final Four and national championship games as part of a broadcasting partnership with CBS that has been in place since 2016. In even-numbered years since 2016, TBS has broadcast the Final Four and national championship games, while CBS has carried the coverage in odd-numbered years.
Game
Date
Time
TV
Final Four Game 1
Saturday, April 4
6:09 p.m. ET
TBS
Final Four Game 2
Saturday, April 4
Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET
TBS
National Championship
Monday, April 6
8:30 p.m. ET
TBS
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Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi