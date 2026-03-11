Skip to main content
SI

NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four Is Set: Schedule, Location and How to Watch

The 2026 men’s Final Four will be played in Indianapolis for the first time since 2021.
Michael McDaniel|
The last time the Final Four was played in Indianapolis, Davion Mitchell and Baylor cut down the nets.
The last time the Final Four was played in Indianapolis, Davion Mitchell and Baylor cut down the nets. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament Final Four is just around the corner, as the final (and most important) weekend of college basketball arrives in full force to kick off the month of April.

The Final Four returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this season for the first time since 2021, when Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA made the final weekend. Baylor went on to cut down the nets over Gonzaga for the first national championship of the Scott Drew era.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know heading into the Final Four.

Men’s Final Four schedule

The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 4, with Game 1 set for 6:09 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Game 2 is slated for approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on the same court following the conclusion of Game 1.

Teams

Time

Location

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois

6:09 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 1 Michigan

Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium

Location

The 2026 Final Four will be contested in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will mark the ninth time that the city has hosted the final college basketball weekend of the year, and this April will be the fourth time the Final Four has been played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a full breakdown of the previous Final Four results in Indianapolis.

Year

Participants

Champion

Location

1980

Louisville, UCLA, Iowa, Purdue

Louisville over UCLA

Market Square Arena

1991

Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, UNLV

Duke over Kansas

RCA Dome

1997

Arizona, Kentucky, Minnesota

Arizona over Kentucky

RCA Dome

2000

Michigan State, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin

Michigan State over Florida

RCA Dome

2006

Florida, UCLA, George Mason, LSU

Florida over UCLA

RCA Dome

2010

Duke, Butler, West Virginia, Michigan State

Duke over Butler

Lucas Oil Stadium

2015

Duke, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Michigan State

Duke over Wisconsin

Lucas Oil Stadium

2021

Baylor, Gonzaga, UCLA, Houston

Baylor over Gonzaga

Lucas Oil Stadium

2026

Arizona, Michigan, UConn and Illinois

TBD

Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch

This season, TBS holds the broadcast rights for the Final Four and national championship games as part of a broadcasting partnership with CBS that has been in place since 2016. In even-numbered years since 2016, TBS has broadcast the Final Four and national championship games, while CBS has carried the coverage in odd-numbered years.

Game

Date

Time

TV

Final Four Game 1

Saturday, April 4

6:09 p.m. ET

TBS

Final Four Game 2

Saturday, April 4

Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET

TBS

National Championship

Monday, April 6

8:30 p.m. ET

TBS

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Mike McDaniel
MICHAEL MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Share on XFollow mikemcdanielsi
Home/College Basketball