Who Will Be The Next Breakout Offensive Lineman For Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech will have a new-look offensive line after graduating several players and seeing some leave via the transfer portal. That reality opens up new opportunities for those who have been patiently waiting their turn to see the field and make an impact. There is one in particular that is chomping at the bit for his chance.

It's been a long time coming for right tackle Jameson Riggs, who has patiently waited for his turn with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He went through some of the speed bumps and the different turns to get to this point, where he is ready to man the starting role for the Yellow Jackets in the fall. Riggs has been adamant about how the time spent learning the system and preparing has made him better.

"Yeah, it's really good. I needed that time, though, for sure. I came in here, and I wasn't ready. I needed to develop mentally, which was a big thing for me, and that confidence in playing my game the right way. But it's really good. I'm really enjoying this spring so far, trying to move forward in a leadership position of the group, trying to bring these guys along and really push everybody. I'm just really hoping to do some good things," said Riggs.

So why is he the next breakout offensive lineman?

Riggs has all the tools to dominate on the edge for the Yellow Jackets. With his strong 6'5 and 310-pound frame, great reach, ability to move laterally, and strong lower body, he is a candidate to be a staple on the offensive line. He is also being trained and developed by one of the best offensive line coaches, Allen Mogridge. Riggs also plays for head coach Brent Key, who has been known for helping develop offensive linemen and get them to the next level. The most recent example is Keylan Rutledge, a first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Riggs has the potential to be a player of the same caliber and dominate if he lives up to it.

"Jameson (Riggs) has done a really nice job playing right tackle, man. I mean, he has got a lot of, you know, really valuable experience playing last year. And now he's playing really good football," said head coach Brent Key.

Coming out of high school, he was a three-star prospect and played for the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes. He was known then for his ability to play multiple positions and dominate opposing defensive linemen. With two years of waiting and having watched some of the previous stout offensive linemen, Riggs is poised for a breakout and a big season for the Yellow Jackets.