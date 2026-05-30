Updated Atlanta Regional Schedule For Saturday's Slate Following Friday's Weather Delay

While Georgia Tech was able to play their game today, the same cannot be said for the Oklahoma Sooners and The Citadel.

Due to the weather, the start for game two between Oklahoma and The Citadel kept getting pushed back from its original 5:00 p.m. ET start and it was just announced that there is going to be a new schedule.

Oklahoma and The Citadel will not play tonight and will instead play at 10:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning. That is going to be followed by the loser-bracket game, which will be between UIC and the loser of tomorrow morning's game between Oklahoma and The Citadel. That game is set for a 2:00 p.m. ET start, weather permitting.

Right now, the winners' bracket game between Georgia Tech and the winner of the Oklahoma/The Citadel game is still set for 6:00 p.m. ET. Gates will open for Saturday’s first game at 9 a.m

10 a.m. – Game 2: Oklahoma vs. The Citadel

2 p.m. – Game 3: Loser of OU-CIT vs. UIC

6 p.m. – Game 4: Winner of OU-CIT vs. Georgia Tech

Took care of business

When you look around the country today at the opening game of the regionals, Georgia Tech's 22-5 win over UIC is looking even more impressive.

Florida State, Auburn, Southern Miss, and UCLA were all hosts that took a loss today and Florida and Texas A&M barely survived tests from Rider and Lamar. The Yellow Jackets trailed 2-0 early in the game, but their historic offense took over from there and showed why Georgia Tech might be the best team in the country.

The Yellow Jackets hit seven home runs today, and three of them came from Alex Hernandez, and he was very close to getting four. It was one of the most productive days from a hitter in regional history, and if Hernandez is going to be hitting like this, that makes an already formidable offense even better.

His three home runs, 9-RBI day are the most home runs and RBIs in an NCAA Tournament game in Georgia Tech history. When you think about the kinds of players that have come through and played on The Flats, that is incredible.

Vahn Lackey, Carson Kerce, Parker Brosius and Jarren Advincula also hit home runs today.

Georgia Tech is going to be patiently waiting tomorrow to find out who the next opponent is going to be as the program attempts to reach its first super regional since 2006.