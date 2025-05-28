Georgia Tech Makes The Final Cut For 2026 Four Star WR Kavon Conciauro
Georgia Tech has made the cut for another blue chip prospect in the 2026 class.
His finalists include Mississippi State, Georgia, Auburn, Duke, and Georgia Tech. Conciauro is set to visit the Yellow Jackets this upcoming weekend for an official visit on May 30th.
Conciauro is coming off a season where he finished with 316 yards and four touchdowns with the Bears in 2024. I think coming into the 2025 season he will be a more featured weapon in the offense. I got the chance to see him in early May for spring practice and was very impressed with his skill set. He looks comfortable and moves fast for his 6’3 and 205-pound frame makes it look effortless. Here is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets program a few weeks ago.
“I love the culture. The coaches there, the brotherhood, and how everything is run there. You are going to get developed, have an opportunity to play early, and go to the league,” said Conciauro.
In talking with him, here are the important factors in his recruitment. “One is being developed, trying to see the culture around the team, what the locker and coaching staff are like. How stable is that coaching staff? What kind of impact am I going to play on that offense and my role? I want to find the best fit for real.”
Here are my honest thoughts about him as a prospect
“When you watch him play, his physicality stands out to you instantly. He has strong, physical hands that allow him to box out defenders and also sky over them for easy catches. He is also tough to bring down in the open field with his YAC ability and strong lower-body frame. Also, you better watch him when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands because he will pancake you and completely eradicate you from the picture.”
“I am a big dude, and when you are big, you have to be physical. In this sport, you have to be physical. It’s a thing I take pride in, and being physical. It’s something I try and excel in. I feel like my ability to go and get 50/50 balls, the ability to get in and out of breaks, I can run any route you want me to. I understand defenses and what the opening defense is going to be. I feel like a lot of guys my size don’t have that. I feel like that sets me apart,” said Conciauro.
It’s no surprise to see the Yellow Jackets make the top five. When I went down to Houston County to visit, Georgia Tech WR coach Trent McKnight was in attendance to see Bear Hunt and chatted with Conciauro for a little bit. The main competitor here looks like the Georgia Bulldogs, who have Conciauro teammate Jordan Smith already committed. They have a tight relationship and talk often. The Bulldogs have continued to push hard for Conciauro. Georgia Tech will get the first crack at Conciauro this weekend for an official visit and will get the chance to leave a lasting impact before anyone gets a chance to see him. Could we see the Yellow Jackets land their first WR commit? It remains to be seen.