Georgia Tech Makes Top 10 For 2027 Four-Star LB Prospect Ja'Bios Smith
Georgia Tech is in contention for one of the best linebackers in the country and a top 100 overall recruit across industry rankings. Ja’Bios Smith is the real deal and a can’t miss blue-chip prospect in the state of Georgia.
His top 10 includes Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech. A good brunt of the teams are from the SEC, with only two coming from the ACC.
According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is a four-star prospect, the No. 6 LB, the No. 12 player in Georgia, and the No. 97 player nationally. Smith stands at 6’3 and 200 pounds and is a hard-hitting linebacker who has a knack for blowing up plays.
On the gridiron, Smith plays for one of the top Region 3 Class A Div II and has led them to a 6-0 start to the season. He’s playing both sides of the ball for Swainsboro and has been having an all-state type of year. Through six games, he has rushed for 407 yards and 11 touchdowns. One of his best games was against Metter when he rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns. On defense is where he really makes his impact felt. He has three games of 10 or more tackles and has 50 tackles and four tackles for loss on the season.
With his level of play on the field, Smith has Swainsboro in prime position to compete and contend for a state championship, which would be their first appearance since 2023 when they were led by five-star Demello Jones. Smoth has taken a similar role of being an impact player on both sides of the ball, and helping his team as much as possible.
Georgia Tech offered Smith back in March and has continued to cultivate a relationship with the standout prospect. The Yellow Jackets will be up against South Carolina, Florida and Georgia as main contenders right now for his recruitment. Smith has visited South Carolina several times since the start of the new year.
The Yellow Jackets have one of the fastest-rising linebacker coaches in the country in Darius Eubanks, who has the linebacking core currently for the Yellow Jackets playing at a high level. With the rotation the Yellow Jackets use through the game, and a good bit of their veterans leaving over the next few years, it opens the door for allowing young players to get early minutes. Georgia Tech is not shy about getting young guys on the field and seeing what they can do early in their careers. A great example of this currently is Tah’j Butler, who has continued to see more playing time on the gridiron.
So far, the Yellow Jackets only have Jordan Christie committed currently for the 2027 class. With each win added to their belt, the Yellow Jackets have continued to recruit and land top end talent not just in the peach state bout around the country. You will see more players want to come to Georgia Tech to pursue their next steps of their career.