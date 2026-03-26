Georgia Tech is in a good spot for a three star prospect here in the state of Georgia. Jordan

Christie announced his four finalists which included Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Christie is a former Yellow Jackets commit who reopened his recruitment to explore his options. He detailed why he committed to the Yellow Jackets last June.

“Georgia Tech just felt different. The coaches were real with me the whole time, and I felt love every visit. It’s a place where I can grow as a player and a person. The balance of academics and football and being in the heart of Atlanta stood out big time,” said Christie.

Of course, things have changed with the Yellow Jackets losing former WR Coach Trent McKnight and adding new members to its staff, including a new offensive coordinator in George Godsey. However, it hasn’t taken away from the interest that Christie has in the program. Christie is set to visit in the spring on April 17th and has now set up an official visit with the Yellow Jackets. Christie is set to visit on June 5-7th.

Christie is coming off an explosive season with Southwest DeKalb, where he finished with 53 catches, 911 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He has had a really good offseason, being named a standout at the Nike Opening in Buford a few weeks ago, and performing well at UA Camp Atlanta. He also runs with Hustle Inc on the 7 on 7 circuit and has been making plays there during the 7 on 7 season.

So what is next?

The Yellow Jackets have a number of recruits they are pursuing in hopes of bringing them to the Flats. They must nail the unofficial visit and the official visit with Christie for a chance to land him. He would bring explosiveness, versatility, and yards after catch to the offense with his presence. He could also be a player who can be used in special teams, who can flip the field and make big plays that can help change the tide. It certainly won’t be easy with others in the mix to land his services, but the Yellow Jackets will have multiple opportunities to impress Christie.

I think Christie would be a player who can contribute Day 1 for the Yellow Jackets. He is a shifty player who only needs a small opening to make dynamic plays in the open field. I have seen him in action several times, and each time he makes plays and makes defenders pay for 1-on-1 coverage. Christie is a player who would make their receiving corps better.