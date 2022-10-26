Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Dante Lovett

Georgia Tech's latest offer was to talented 2023 athlete Dante Lovett

Georgia Tech got hit with some negative momentum in recruiting yesterday, with the decommitments of 2023 defensive prospect Kamal Bonner and 2023 running back prospect Trey Cornist. The Yellow Jackets and their coaching staff are still hard at work to try and get that momentum back and sent out an offer today to Maryland-based 2023 athlete Dante Lovett. 

Lovett is a 6'1 185 LBS athlete prospect who is currently committed to Virginia Tech. He is rated as a three-star prospect on 247 Sports. 

Lovett also holds other offers from power five competition and ACC competition. Boston College, Maryland, and Cincinnati are some of the other top offers for the talented athlete. 

The Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 57th in the country. 

Current Georgia Tech commits:

  1. Javin Simpkins- RB, Norland High School (FL)
  2. Gabe Fortson- IOL, North Cobb Christian (GA)
  3. Ethan Mackenny- OT, Lassiter (GA)
  4. Patrick Screws- IOL, Eufaula (AL)
  5. Anthony Little-DL, Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD)
  6. Jacob Cruz- ATH, North Cobb Christian (GA)
  7. Benjamin Galloway- OT, Hillgrove (GA)
  8. Gensley Auguste- DL, West Orange (NJ)
  9. Zion Taylor- WR, Norcross (GA)
  10. L.J. Green- DB, Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL)
  11. Elias Cloy- IOL, Alpharetta (GA)
  12. Elijah Douglas- DL, Pine Forest (FL)
  13. Ashton Heflin- LB, Newnan (GA)
  14. Justyn Reid- TE, Newnan (GA)

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets 

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

What does SP+ and ESPN FPI predict for Georgia Tech vs Florida State?

2023 running back prospect Trey Cornist decommits from Georgia Tech

2023 prospect Kamal Bonner decommits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of game vs Florida State

Brent Key gives updates on Jeff Sims' injury and quarterback situation

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praises Georgia Tech's defense ahead of Saturday

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Georgia Tech during his Monday press conference

Georgia Tech Volleyball remains in the top 10 of the AVCA poll

Georgia Tech offers 2023 defensive line prospect Markus Strong

2023 prospect Dante Lovett
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Dante Lovett

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas vs Pittsburgh
Football

Charlie Thomas Named One Of The Top 2023 NFL Draft Sleeper Prospects By ESPN

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

How To Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Florida State

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football vs Virginia
Football

What Chance Does SP+ and ESPN's FPI Give Georgia Tech Against Florida State?

By Jackson Caudell
Trey Cornist
Football

2023 Running Back Prospect Trey Cornist Decommits From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Kamal Bonner
Football Recruiting

2023 Prospect Kamal Bonner Decommits from Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas
Football

Georgia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Florida State Game

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Brent Key Gives Update on Jeff Sims Injury and Talks Quarterback Situation

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Volleyball vs Syracuse
Volleyball

Georgia Tech Volleyball Remains in Top Ten in AVCA Poll

By Jackson Caudell