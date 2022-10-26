Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Dante Lovett

Georgia Tech got hit with some negative momentum in recruiting yesterday, with the decommitments of 2023 defensive prospect Kamal Bonner and 2023 running back prospect Trey Cornist. The Yellow Jackets and their coaching staff are still hard at work to try and get that momentum back and sent out an offer today to Maryland-based 2023 athlete Dante Lovett.

Lovett is a 6'1 185 LBS athlete prospect who is currently committed to Virginia Tech. He is rated as a three-star prospect on 247 Sports.

Lovett also holds other offers from power five competition and ACC competition. Boston College, Maryland, and Cincinnati are some of the other top offers for the talented athlete.

The Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 57th in the country.

Current Georgia Tech commits:

Javin Simpkins- RB, Norland High School (FL) Gabe Fortson- IOL, North Cobb Christian (GA) Ethan Mackenny- OT, Lassiter (GA) Patrick Screws- IOL, Eufaula (AL) Anthony Little-DL, Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) Jacob Cruz- ATH, North Cobb Christian (GA) Benjamin Galloway- OT, Hillgrove (GA) Gensley Auguste- DL, West Orange (NJ) Zion Taylor- WR, Norcross (GA) L.J. Green- DB, Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) Elias Cloy- IOL, Alpharetta (GA) Elijah Douglas- DL, Pine Forest (FL) Ashton Heflin- LB, Newnan (GA) Justyn Reid- TE, Newnan (GA)

