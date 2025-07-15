Georgia Tech Offers Top 2027 Safety Mekhi Williams From Lennard High School (FL)
Mekhi Williams has already established himself as one of the best safeties in the 2027 class. His instinctive ball skills, stellar footwork, ability to drive on the ball, and elite tackling ability makes him a can’t miss prospect.
According to 247Sports, Williams is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Florida, the No. 5 safety, and the No. 64 nationally.
Williams also runs track and was a district qualifier in the 400-meter dash, high jump, and long jump. Some of his best times include 23.53 in the 200 and 52.17 in the 400. These are from his freshman season as well. Williams is probably way faster now.
Williams has been committed to Florida State since March. He broke onto the scene as a true freshman, recording five interceptions. As a sophomore, he finished with 35 tackles, six interceptions, and a forced fumble. He also recorded a multi-interception game against Blake and a career-high two interceptions. He recorded a season-high in tackles (8) against Palmetto (FL).
Georgia Tech has been recruiting for the defensive back position at an elite level. They have continued to land four-star prospects and top recruits who are coming to the Flats. In the 2025 cycle, it was Dalen Penson and Tae Harris. In the 2026 cycle, so far there have been Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson.
Georgia Tech is no stranger to flipping prospects and having them come to the Yellow Jackets. In the 2025 cycle, Georgia Tech flipped Florida State OL commit Peyton Joseph, who decided to commit to the Yellow Jackets last December. A thing to watch is if the Yellow Jackets can get Williams to a game this season, especially one of their big home games against Clemson, Syracuse, or Virginia Tech.
Georgia Tech has one player committed in the 2027 class Jordan Christie. The Yellow Jackets are off to a stellar start so far, with being in the race to land blue-chip Jatori Williams from Central Phenix-City and now offering one of the best defensive backs in the country in Williams. He will be one to watch and the relationship he builds with Tech over the years.