NFL Combine Results- Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge

The 2026 NFL Combine wrapped up today and the offensive linemen were the last group to get on the field and workout in front of NFL teams.

It has been a strong predraft process for former Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge. He garnered praise during Senior Bowl Practices and for his performance in the game. He was one of four former Yellow Jackets invited to participate in the combine.

Here are his results:

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 316 lbs

Hand Size: 10"

Arm Length: 33 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 5.05

Bench Press: NC

Vertical Jump: 32.50"

Broad Jump: 8'8"

Three-Cone Drill: NC

Rising player?

According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, Field Yates, and Matt Miller, Rutledge was one of the top standouts from the first day of practice during Senior Bowl week:

"After playing guard exclusively during his career at Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Rutledge took snaps at center throughout practice Tuesday. Rutledge showed comfort with snapping the ball and demonstrated that he can play any spot along the interior, answering one of the biggest questions scouts had about him entering the Senior Bowl."

Rutledge is ranked among the nation’s top 10 guards by Pro Football Focus in overall blocking (fifth), run blocking (sixth) and pass blocking (10th). A midseason all-American and two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, he did not allow a sack in 801 regular-season snaps, according to PFF. With Rutledge anchoring Georgia Tech’s offensive line, the Yellow Jackets are ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 12 games), 19th in rushing offense (203.0 ypg) and 12th in total offense (466.3 ypg), and were one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation’s top offensive front.

A first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Rutledge was also the recipient of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award in 2025. One of the conference’s most prestigious individual recognitions, the Piccolo Award is presented annually to the ACC’s most courageous player. Rutledge overcame very serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident in December 2023 to become one of college football’s top offensive linemen over the last two seasons.

In addition to his AFCA and AP honors, Rutledge has also been named all-America this season by Sports Info Solutions (first team), Walter Camp (second team) and On3 (second team) this season. He was also named first-team all-America by SIS last season, and is the Yellow Jackets’ first all-American in consecutive years since OL Omoregie Uzzi in 2011 and 2012, and Tech’s first back-to-back first-team honoree since College and Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson in 2005 and 2006.