Georgia Tech OL Target Ben Mubenga Sets An Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets
The pursuit of Ben Mubenga is heating up, and Georgia Tech is trying to get its horse in the race and has made quite a push for the Buford OL standout. After not making his initial Top 5, which included Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and LSU, the Yellow Jackets are surging in the recruitment of Ben Mubenga. It was reported on Saturday afternoon via Alex Farrer of Rivals, that Ben Mubenga had set an official visit to Georgia Tech
A question we posed at the time was whether the Yellow Jackets would be able to get an official visit for Mubenga. Well, Georgia Tech quelled that notion and got it done. It won’t be easy, but they were able to pry a visit away from LSU, where Mubenga was supposed to visit that weekend. An important thing to see here as well is that the Yellow Jackets will be the first to see Mubenga out of all the schools he is expected to visit in the summer.
Here is more on Mubenga when I wrote about him back in April.
“Mubenga plays for a powerhouse program in the Buford Wolves who is a perennial playoff contender in any classification they are in. This past season, the Wolves went to the semifinals before losing to Carrollton in 6A.”
“When you roll the tape on Mubenga, you see an offensive lineman with really good footwork and one who can get to the second level. He is excellent at opening holes in the running game, which allows for running backs to run through. He is solid in pass protection and can be an anchor at the right tackle position. He plays for one of the best teams the state has to offer and is constantly challenged while playing for the Wolves. That will bode well for him in the future, especially when he faces more versatile defensive linemen at the collegiate level.”
With the official visit season right around the corner, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to really solidify their offensive line class. Offensive line coach Geep Wade has already been out to visit some major offensive line recruits during spring practice, and is continuing to build relationships with players as Georgia Tech tries to land some commitments. Currently, Georgia Tech has the No. 62 class in the 2026 rankings, but a critical stretch is about to hit the Jackets, especially with commitments likely to happen over the next few months. Georgia Tech has shown it always has a couple of tricks up its sleeve in recruiting, especially in the Brent Key era. Expect more to come out.