Georgia Tech Priority 2026 Target Heze Kent Sets An Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets
At the beginning of the month, Miami was in the driver seat to land 2026 prospect Heze Kent, with several writers from 247Sports putting in predictions for the Hurricanes to land the talented prospect. Miami is still in a great position to land Kent, but the Jackets have made the race more interesting.
Kent had official visits set up with Florida, Miami, Texas, Florida State, and Alabama. The last remaining team not have an OV was the Yellow Jackets. Much to the delight of Georgia Tech fans, they got a positive update on Heze Kent Monday evening
Georgia Tech will be the third team in line to see Kent after Florida and Miami.
Here is more on Kent I talked about a few weeks ago
This past season for Brunswick, he finished with 41 catches for 983 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 211 yards and eight touchdowns. One of his best games came in the final game of the season against Coffee. Kent finished with five catches for 303 yards and a touchdown, setting a career-high in receiving yards. He led Brunswick to a 10-2 record and the second round of the playoffs.
Kent is a tweener in my opinion, and a guy who can play multiple positions, which makes him such a rare talent. Kent stands at 6’5 and 300 pounds per 247Sports. He plays and moves extremely well for his size. He is equally as good at blocking at the tackle position as he is a receiver. At the next level, he can be a staple offensive tackle with NFL potential, but he can also be a dynamic tight end who can pass block and go out for routes and catch passes.
The question I posed before about Kent is, how will college coaches evaluate him at the collegiate level? There is no doubt that Georgia Tech has one of the better offensive line coaches in Geep Wade, and with Kent’s massive size, offensive line certainly seems like a guarantee right? Well, his official visit post he tagged Georgia Tech’s tight end coach Nathan Brock. So he could be playing tight end for the Yellow Jackets. It will continue to be an interesting thing to follow with his recruitment moving forward. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and the Yellow Jackets offense are known for their creativity and can use him in goal-line packages or even different scenarios throughout the year. He certainly would be a massive get for Georgia Tech and a great addition wherever he plays. Kent is set to commit on July 12th.
Additional Links
2026 Georgia Tech LB Target Jacob Savage Set To Announce College Decision On Friday
Georgia Tech Among The Final Six Schools For One Of The Transfer Portal's Top Defensive Tackles
Former Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Reveals New Transfer Decision