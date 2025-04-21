2026 Georgia Tech LB Target Jacob Savage Set To Announce College Decision On Friday
2026 three star linebacker Jacob Savage will announce his collegiate decision this Friday. The three star linebacker originally announced his top seven in March and the list includes Georgia Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Louisville.
Savage is the 6th best LB in Kentucky, the 59th best LB in the country and the No. 664 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. Via On3, Savage earned the industry rating of 84.90.
Standig at 6-foot-1, Savage visually passes the eye test weighing 225 lbs., and on film, the 2026 interior LB moves exceptionally well. He plays the game with great instincts and seems to be keen on reading the eyes of the quarterback. At times, his high school scheme and his coaches trust him enough to leave him alone in the short intermediate middle of the field to roam free and make plays. Last season, the sure tackler tallied 141 tackels, 17 TFL's, 3 sacks and 1 interception.
Georgia Tech first extended an offer to Savage in the fall of 2024, and since then, he has made two visits to campus. One of those visits was during one of the Yellow Jackets' most memorable victories of the season, when they pulled off a stunning upset against the fourth-ranked Miami Hurricanes at home. More recently, in March, Savage returned to The Flats, meeting with defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and linebacker coach Darius Eubanks.
Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech's ideal linebacker has been a rugged, physical defender that can roam the field and dominate against the run. But beyond their physicality, these linebackers also possess the explosiveness and fluidity needed to cover tight ends and running backs effectively. Savage embodies all of these traits, making him a perfect fit for the Yellow Jackets' defensive system.
Among his top seven choices, Savage has visited every campus except Northwestern. At this stage, there’s no definitive frontrunner, though Louisville could have an edge due to its close proximity to his home. With his decision day approaching, the process remains wide open, making it a situation to monitor closely.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Among The Final Six Schools For One Of The Transfer Portal's Top Defensive Tackles
Former Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell Reveals New Transfer Decision
Georgia Tech Makes The Final Eight For 2026 Defensive Back Jamar Owens