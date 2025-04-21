Georgia Tech Among The Final Six Schools For One Of The Transfer Portal's Top Defensive Tackles
Georgia Tech has been active on the defensive line in the portal window thus far recruiting prospects from the transfer portal to come to The Flats. So far, they offered Alabama A&M transfer Sedrick Smith this past weekend after he visited Atlanta.
Now the Yellow Jackets are a finalist for a standout defensive lineman from the Mountain West in Braxton Fely. Fely announced his top six include California, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will have to beat out two ACC schools and two SEC schools in order to land Fely.
Fely has improved every year that he has played and had a career year for the Broncos. In 2024, he finished with 24 tackles and a career-high 5.5 sacks. One of his best games came in a 28-7 victory over Hawaii. In that game, he finished with three tackles and 1.5 sacks.
During his junior season, he was named Phil Steele All-Mountain West First Team, All-Mountain West Second Team, and Academic All-Mountain West. His sophomore campaign also caught the eye as he started all 14 games and forced a career-high three fumbles. He is a player more than capable of making plays and getting the offense back the ball.
As a high school prospect, he was rated as a three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN and was a top 100 recruit by ESPN. He had one of his best seasons as a senior during his prep career recording 13.5 of his 20 career sacks.
So what could he bring to the Yellow Jackets? For one he would be able to feel a need in the interior for Georgia Tech. Yes, they have Jordan van den Berg and Matthew Alexander, but the Yellow Jackets need more pressure from their interior this upcoming season if they want to take that next step. They can’t have a drop-off when their subs come into the game. Fely feels that void. On one hand, he can be a run-stopper with his 6’1 and 297-pound frame, but he is also adept at collapsing the pocket and getting to the quarterback. He would be a great addition to Georgia Tech and add much-needed depth to the interior of the defensive line.
