Georgia Tech Pulls Off A Major 2026 Flip & Lands Former Georgia Bulldog Commit Kealan Jones
Georgia Tech is off to another blazing start to national signing day period and have landed two commits a few days into a busy period for prospects and coaches.
Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples has pulled off another flip and the second one in back-to-back years. Last year was former four-star prospect Tae Harris who was committed to Clemson. Before flipping his commitment to the Yellow Jackets, Jones was committed to the Bulldogs since April.
This is also the second consecutive year the Yellow Jackets have flipped a Bulldog's commit. Last year was defensive lineman Christian Garrett.
According to 247Sports, Jones is a three-star prospect, the No.44 safety, the No. 58 player in Georgia, and the No.545 player nationally.
Georgia Tech now has its second commit of the day and is continuing to bolster its defense and get some significant pieces to its roster.
This season on the gridiron, Jones finished with 40 carries for 443 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 10 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he finished with 33 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed, and an interception.
Jones is a versatile defensive back that can play multiple positions. On the high school level he can play the slot cornerback, either safety position, and can blitz. He has great instincts and is a player that can play in the box and take away the opposing team's best player. Jones will give the Yellow Jackets an extra defensive back that they ccan put anyhwere on the field and not miss a beat on the backend.
So what is next for Georgia Tech?
Georgia Tech has a minimum of three more prospects on its board they are trying to land in the 2026 cycle. Jordan Carter is the prized possession for the Yellow Jackets and it is a battle between Tennessee and the Yellow Jackets down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets are in another recrutiment down the stretch with Jordan Woods who will chose between NC State and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are also in a good position with Morrow three-star prospect Christian Speakman who is expected to make a decision in the coming days. Tico Crittendon is also another prospect the Yellow Jackets and is looking to nail down in the next few days. Georgia Tech is in a battle with Mississippi State to land Crittendon.