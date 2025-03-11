Georgia Tech RB Target Jayreon Campbell Sets An Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets
Jayreon Campbell will start with the unofficial visits he has set up. Campbell has unofficial visits set up with Tennessee on March 31st and Alabama on April 8th per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. He has set an official visit with the Yellow Jackets on June 6th. Georgia Tech will be the first team to see Campbell in the summer before others, definitely something worth noting. He has other official visits set up with Indiana on June 12th and Ole Miss on June 20th.
Campbell is rated as a three-star on every recruiting platform. He is rated the highest on Rivals and is currently the No. 27 RB and No. 80 prospect in Georgia. On3 Industry Ranking gives him an 86.70 grade and has Campbell ranked as the No. 36 RB, the No. 58 player in Georgia, and No. 561 nationally.
This past season he rushed for 930 yards and 18 touchdowns for the McEachern Indians who made the postseason for the second consecutive season under head coach Kareem Reid. The Indians finished 6-5. He had one of his best outings against South Cobb. Campbell rushed for 141 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 rushes and averaged 10.8 yards per carry. Campbell averaged 84.5 rushing yards per game.
When you roll his tape, Campbell is a physical, violent runner of the football that can get the tough yards in between the tackles and also has the burst to get past the defense at the second level. He has several highlight reels where he bounces off would-be tacklers and takes it to the house. His contact balance is superb and one of his best attributes as a runner among many others. In my opinion, even as a three-star, he is very underrated and has great potential, especially at the next level.
An area to watch for him this season is how good he will be out of the backfield catching the football. Last year, he had 16 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. An area a lot of coaches look especially at the next level for running backs is your ability as a receiver out of the backfield and how effective you can be. Campbell is more than capable and will be something to watch for him this season.
Georgia Tech hasn't landed a recruit for the 2026 class yet but continuess to recruit at a high level and is making good impressions on prospects in the peach state. Campbell is another prospect that could be a fit for the Yellow Jackets. Only time will tell.
