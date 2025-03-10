2025 ACC Tournament Bracket: Predicting The Winner Of Every Game In The Tournament
It is the eve of the ACC Tournament and there is not as much buzz around this year's event as previous. The ACC has had a down season compared to prior years and when you look at the oddsmakers, it seems like it is a foregone conclusion that Duke is going to run over everyone in the conference on the way to the tournament title. However, Louisville and Clemson could pose challenges to Duke and the Tigers did beat them in the regular season. Is there a surprise in store this week in Charlotte?
Let's pick the games.
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Pitt (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Pitt was a team that was picked to finish 7th in the preseason poll and had a good start to the year, but has really fallen apart over the past month. Notre Dame won against Stanford and in four overtimes vs Cal on Saturday to enter the tournament on a nice win streak. This should be a closely contested game that could go either way, but I still believe in Pitt's overall talent just a bit more. Pitt moves on to face North Carolina.
Winner: Pitt
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Cal (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Virginia Tech won the only matchup between the two teams this season 71-68, but one thing about the bottom half of this ACC bracket, there is not a huge difference between the teams that finished 8-15. I think Virginia Tech holds an advantage with coaching, as Mike Young has gotten the most out of this team and I think the Hokies have a win in them this week. Hokies move on to face Stanford.
Winner: Virginia Tech
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs No. 14 Syracuse (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Another game I consider a tossup. Both teams got big wins on Saturday, with Florida State defeating SMU in an upset and Syracuse blowing out Syracuse. This is the last ACC Tournament for Leonard Hamilton at FSU and I think he finds a way to beat the Orange and get a rematch with the Mustangs.
Winner: Florida State
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
A battle between two teams who ended their regular seasons on sour notes. Georgia Tech was blown out by Wake Forest while Virginia was beaten by Syracuse. UVA won the only regular season matchup between the teams and this team has had a nice season considering the circumstances they were under after Tony Bennett retired. I could see this game going either way, but I think Georgia Tech will have a big advantage with rebounding and Duncan Powell and Nait George have big games to get wins vs the Cavaliers and set up a showdown with Duke.
Winner: Georgia Tech
Game 5: North Carolina vs Pitt (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
North Carolina was on a six game winning streak before their loss to Duke on Saturday and they are squarely on the bubble entering conference championship week. The Tar Heels need a win and while this is upset territory vs the Panthers, I think UNC gets a needed win and sets up a game with Wake Forest.
Winner: North Carolina
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs No. 10 Virginia Tech (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Stanford had dreams of making the tournament before a late season string of losses lowered that possibility significantly and it would take a conference tournament championship for that to likely happen. The Cardinal have been an up and down team, but did win in the one matchup between the two teams this season, but I think this is an upset spot. Give me Virginia Tech in the first real upset of the ACC Tournament.
Winner: Virginia Tech
Game 7: No. 6 SMU vs Florida State (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
The two teams just played on Saturday, a Florida State win, but that does not mean the Mustangs can't win. This team is on the outside looking in when it comes to the tournament bubble and likely will be left out unless they win it. I don't think they'll win it, but they will win this game.
Winner: SMU
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs No. 8 Georgia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Duke enters the tournament as the prohibitive favorites to win the ACC after losing only one conference game in the regular season and winning most in blowout fashion. Can Georgia Tech disrupt that and pull the most stunning upset of the season? I don't think so. Duke just simply has too much talent for GT to overcome and even if Duke plays a poor game, they could win by double-digits. That is how good they have been.
Winner: Duke
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs No. 5 North Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
This is the ultimate bubble game. Loser likely heading to the NIT and the winner gets a matchup with Duke. North Carolina played better down the stretch and I think their offense will outplay Wake Forest's. Tar Heels in a close one.
Winner: North Carolina
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs No. 10 Virginia Tech (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
If it plays out like this, it will be the third game in three days for the Hokies while the Cardinals are playing their first game. Louisville only beat Virginia Tech by five a couple of weeks ago, but VT's mini-run ends here with a loss to the most improved team in the ACC.
Winner: Louisville
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs No. 6 SMU (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Clemson is one of the hottest teams in the country and with a good tournament, could really improve their seeding. As the only team that beat Duke in the regular season, Clemson certainly believes they can win the ACC Tournament and go on a run and that will start with a big win over SMU.
Winner: Clemson
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Duke vs North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
The two rivals meet again for the third time this season. North Carolina kept the latest game much more competitive and even had a second half lead against the Blue Devils on Saturday. However, there was not a lot in either game that made me believe that North Carolina is ready to pull this off, even though their tournament hopes might be riding on beating their biggest rival.
Winner: Duke
Game 13: No. 2 Louisville vs No. 3 Clemson (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
For all of the talk about the ACC being down, this would be a phenomenal semifinal matchup. The Cardinals and the Tigers are both terrific defensively and this will be a hard fought showdown. I like the Tigers in this game and they move on to set up a rematch with the Blue Devils.
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
No. 1 Duke vs No. 3 Clemson (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
The only team that beat Duke in the regular season will have to do it one more time to win the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will be heavy favorites in this game despite that, but the Tigers defense is going to give them a shot against the NBA talent that is all over Duke's roster. Expect a close game, but Duke to pull away in the last five minutes with Flagg, the future No. 1 pick, leading the way for an ACC Tournament title.
Winner: Duke
