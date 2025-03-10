Updated ACC Tournament Odds: Georgia Tech Considered a Significant Longshot While Duke Is The Heavy Favorite
Georgia Tech was one of the hottest teams in the ACC going into the final weekend of the regular season, but ended it on a really sour note by getting blown out by Wake Forest. It was a missed opportunity for Georgia Tech to move to the No. 7 seed and avoid No. 1 Duke in the quarterfinals, but they squandered it. The Yellow Jackets still earned a first round bye in the conference tournament and will face Virginia in the second round on Wednesday. If they win that matchup, a game against the Blue Devils awaits.
In recent years, there have been surprise runs by lower seeded teams in the ACC. NC State entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed in the conference, but went on a miraculous run to win the conference and then proceeded to get to the Final Four. Three years ago, Mike Young led Virginia Tech to a conference tournament title as the No. 7 seed. While anything can happen in March, this year seems different because Duke has been a historically great team this season and the ACC is as weak as it has been in recent memory. It does not seem like a longshot bid is going to happen and the odds reflect that.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Duke is -380 to win the ACC Tournament this week and there is a big dropoff to Louisville (+650) and Clemson (+700). The Tigers are the only ACC team to have beaten Duke in the regular season.
After Clemson, the odds look pretty bleak for the rest of the conference. North Carolina (+2800), SMU (+6500), and Wake Forest (+8500) are next and then another big dropoff to the next group of teams.
Updated ACC Tournament Odds (As of 3/10)
1. Duke: -340
2. Louisville- +650
3. Clemson- +700
4. North Carolina- +2800
5. SMU- +6500
6. Wake Forest- +8500
7. Pitt- +24000
8. Stanford- +24000
9. Everyone else- +25000
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Pitt (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Cal (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs No. 14 Syracuse(7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 Wake Forest vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
