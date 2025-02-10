Georgia Tech Recruiting: How Did the Yellow Jackets Targets Perform At UA Camp In Atlanta?
The Under Armour Camp was held yesterday in Atlanta and several Georgia Tech targets were in attendance.
2026 EDGE Katrell Webb- Not sure how he didn’t get a defensive line MVP for the camp or an All-American game invite because he was dominant. His quickness off the edge is jaw-dropping. He was piercing through offensive linemen with ease and letting them know about it afterward. He used dip moves, spins, and chopped the hands of linemen to beat them to the cone. I think what is most impressive is his tenacity and will to be great. Webb has an edge to him and a mean streak that can’t be coached. You either have it or you don’t. It’s a motor where you have to tell him to take it easy because he goes so hard, and who wouldn’t want that as a coach at the next level? His game has grown a lot since I last saw him at an all-star event back when he was a sophomore. Webb dropped his top 12 which included Georgia Tech. I think Webb has the ability to be an instant impact player at the next level. He dominated last year for the Collins Hill Eagles finishing his junior year with 68 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 21 QB hurries, and 13 sacks.
2026 RB Jayreon Campbell- Very rarely do you see a running back make routine catches in traffic but that is what Campbell did on Sunday. In the 1 on 1 portion of the event, he skied for catches even the ones that were underthrown or where the placement wasn’t the best. If you look at Campbell and watch his tape, you know he is an elite runner of the football. Campbell can make you miss in a phone booth and is a great downhill runner. Where his game has taken the biggest jump is in the receiving game. He showcased that at the Under Armour camp cooking linebackers on various routes that included outs, wheels, slants, and digs. The way he was snagging the ball out of the air definitely caught your eye, especially through traffic. He has double-digit offers and a lot of teams are interested in him at the next level. He has a Tech offer and will be one to watch to see how heavily they recruit him.
2026 DB Lasiah Jackson- Jackson is certainly a recruit to watch for Yellow Jackets fans. He has an official visit coming up on May 30th. Here is more on what Jackson had to say about the Yellow Jackets, via Chad Simmons of On3.
“Georgia Tech, Florida and Cincinnati are some of the schools that have made me feel like a priority,” Jackson said. “I have set up an official visit to Georgia Tech for May 30 and I am working to set up spring visits to Georgia Tech, Alabama, Stanford, Florida State and some others.”
When I watched him in defensive back drills, I was impressed by how fluid he moved for his height and size. He is 6’3 and 176 pounds but moves like a small defensive back staying in phase with opposing receivers.
2026 OL Brandon Anderson- We talked about Anderson in our top performer's article and rightfully so. He was one of the best linemen at the event. What is more intriguing is that the Yellow Jackets have remained in contact with him and talk to him regularly. Anderson reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Tennessee. Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia are clear contenders to land Anderson, but the in-state Yellow Jackets have a shot.
2026 DB Blake Stewart- Stewart is still trying to set official visits but already has four who will see him on campus which includesGeorgia Tech, Clemson, Miami, and Vanderbilt, per Chad Simmons On3. Stewart has made his mark over the past year continuing to rise up in recruiting rankings and is ranked as a four-star prospect. At the UA camp, his lateral agility and movement caught your eye. He is really technically sound and good at backpedaling and then driving in the ball when it comes to his direction. In drills, he really stood out with his quickness and footwork. Another prospect to watch for the Yellow Jackets to see how heavily they will pursue the in-state prospect.
2026 DL Ayden Cain- Cain was named defensive line MVP for the camp after a stellar effort. He made his name in the 1-on-1s winning the majority of his battles with various moves against offensive linemen. He used his rip move, speed, and his hands to get past the opposing offensive lineman. Cain has continued to have a dominant run over the past few months. He was elite in the Georgia Elite Classic putting on some excellent tape in practices and also in the game finishing with four sacks. Cain has started to come into his own and showcase his ability as an interior rusher to dominate on any stage he is on. Cain is currently committed to Duke, but we have seen the Yellow Jackets flip players from ACC programs. Some of the most notable from the 2025 class were Tae Harris (former Clemson commit) and Jordan Allen (former Louisville commit). Now there is no buzz on this or any traction on this. However, the Yellow Jackets offered on January 15th.
2027 ATH Kevin Caldwell- The standout defensive back continues to turn heads and is making quite a name for himself. He was named defensive back MBP for his efforts at the UA Camp in Atlanta. It is still unfathomable to believe that he hasn’t played defensive back longer than he has. He is still new to the position but continues to play it at an elite level. His upside is his ability to play multiple positions and be equally as effective. At the camp, he was pressing in the red zone making nice pass breakups leading to incompletions. In the other portion of the camp where the defensive back had to play off, he did a great job of breaking on the ball and staying in phase with the receivers. Caldwell’s recruitment is also starting to trend in the right direction. He has now picked Georgia State and Auburn in the last few days. Regardless he remains high on the Yellow Jackets.
“I really like what they are doing down there. I haven’t taken any other visits to schools other than Georgia Tech and that is why they are #1 on my list.”
2026 OL Zayden Walters- The Brookwood offensive lineman is very underrated and would be a steal out of this 2026 class. He stands at 6’4 and 320 pounds and moves well for his size. This was apparent in the offensive line drills at the UA Camp. He also has great lower body strength and uses it to his advantage, especially in 1-on-1s. Walters showed his ability to be an anchor and stifle opposing defensive linemen. Surprisingly, he wasn’t named a top performer at the camp but he certainly made his impact felt and had several nice reps at the camp. He currently holds 16 offers and will be a name to watch in the spring when he takes official visits.
