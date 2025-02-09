Who Were The Top Performers From Under Armour Camp In Atlanta on Sunday?
The Under Armour camp in Atlanta didn't disappoint; it had marquee talent from all over the southeast come and showcase their skills. It was an impressive showing from many prospects. Here is who stood out the most.
Bear McWhorter- The former Arkansas offensive lineman was a bull on Sunday afternoon. He rarely lost a rep against defensive linemen and stonewalled them constantly throughout camp. He was especially effective in 1 on 1s. In the offensive line drills, he moved well and showed his athleticism by being able to go through drills with ease. He was strong in his reps against fellow three-star Ayden Cain making it tough for him to get past when he got his hands on him. Cain was another camper who had a strong showing in 1-on-1s, but McWhorter showed that against great competition he could still be a standout. McWhorter is one of the best linemen out there and has a bright future. He is also close to making a decision on a commitment between Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan, and several others.
Brandon Anderson- The former Tennessee commit was another staple in the offensive line group. In drills, he was quick moving in and out of drills with ease. The way he moved laterally and his footwork was something that caught your eye as a spectator. In 1 on 1s, his strength was apparent stonewalling defensive linemen and finishing his blocks with defenders stuck in place or landing on the turf. Anderson has established himself as a can’t-miss prospect and one that can be extremely effective at the next level. He is currently warm to Tennessee, Florida State, Florida, and Georgia. He decommitted from Tennessee on January 27th.
Prince Avenue Christian RB Andrew Beard- Beard is a special talent here in Georgia. A multifaceted running back that runs routes better than receivers. In his 40-yard dash, he moved effortlessly and showcased his speed. In the shuttle and running back drills, he was very agile and showed his elite footwork and lateral movement. In the 1-on-1s, he was elite and cooked linebackers on various routes including digs, inward breaking routes, and wheels. He was definitely one of the best players that was out there regardless of position and is another prospect that will be talked about for years here in Georgia.
Hughes RB Carsyn Baker- I don’t know what was going on but Baker had his way in the 1 on 1 drills against the linebackers. There wasn’t any linebacker that stood a chance when they lined up against him in 1-on-1s. Baker constantly made defenders pay and even made a few defenders fall with his excellent cuts and breaks out of his routes. In the drills, he also was very good showcasing his ability as a receiver to haul in passes and his strong hands when bringing in the football. The four-star prospect is supremely talented and was one of the best running backs at the camp on Sunday.
Cambridge WR Hudson Cocchiara- Cocchiara was a WR standout on Sunday afternoon. He is an underrated guy in the peach state who has two offers from Georgia State and Eastern Michigan. He constantly made plays in 1-on-1s. Cocchiara had an epic one-handed catch in traffic that left spectators saying ooohs and ahhs. He definitely showed among elite competition that he can stand out and make plays. It is nothing new for the Cambridge wide receiver who is known for putting on a show against elite competition. He also had a great season for Cambridge finishing with 66 catches, 1,180 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Sprayberry DB Jordan Edmonds- Edmonds dominated the UA camp with his elite play whether it was in drills or on 1 on 1s. In the defensive back drills, his movement was fluid as he cut in and out of his breaks. Coaches at the event constantly used him as an example and a leader to demonstrate certain drills. He was the best defensive back at the event and consistently won his 1 on 1s making pass breakups and interceptions through that section of the event. He is also closing in on a decision. Edmonds is set to make his commitment announcement on February 19th between Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.
Buford DL Bryce Perry-Wright- The four-star was another key defensive player in the camp and had an impressive run in the defensive line drills. Wright looked really good in the cone drill and all of the defensive line drills showing he was one step ahead. He definitely made his mark in the 1 on 1 drills. He won so many reps against opposing offensive linemen and was a featured defender at the end going against the best offensive lineman the camp had to offer. One of the best reps came when he chopped an opposing lineman hands down, used his power and strength and moved past him to get to the cone. It was almost as if the lineman wasn’t there. Perry-Wright has already made his name known here in the peach state, but he has the ability to be an instant impact player at the next level with his various pass-rushing moves and elite defensive skillset.
KJ Green- To put it frankly, Green is special. In my opinion, he was the best defensive lineman out there. He used an array of moves to dominate in 1 on 1s. Green used his quick first step to get around the offensive lineman. When he wasn’t using his quick first step, Green used his violent hands to shake the opposing lineman. He also used a dip move and spin move to get past the lineman as well. The scary part is that he has so much upside and is really just getting started. Green hasn’t even developed into his grown man body yet and he is already 6’5 and 215 pounds. I don’t say this often but Green has the chance to be a generational talent. Yes, he is that good as long as he stays healthy the sky's the limit.
